Apple has officially released iOS 26 Beta 4, and with it comes a bold revival of a concept first teased at WWDC 2025, the Liquid Glass interface. Once met with mixed reviews and usability concerns, the new iteration brings clarity, contrast, and refinement to the iPhone’s design language. More than a visual update, beta 4 is shaping up to be one of the most impactful software changes Apple has rolled out in years.

The Liquid Glass UI, originally introduced in early iOS 26 betas, drew immediate attention with its translucent, fluid, and futuristic visual effects. Inspired by physical glass surfaces and light refraction, the interface aimed to combine depth and texture reminiscent of early skeuomorphism but reimagined for modern hardware.

Yet, the initial reaction wasn’t what Apple hoped for. Critics and testers cited poor readability, reduced contrast, and functionality issues, particularly under bright lighting or when using accessibility features. The aesthetic was beautiful, but not usable.

In beta 4, Apple has course-corrected. The updated version of Liquid Glass still brings the dreamy reflections and depth of glass, but with darker tints, stronger contrast, and refined blur effects that allow for better text legibility and clearer menu elements. It now feels more like a luxury layer atop functionality rather than a distraction from it.

A UI Shift on the Scale of iOS 7

The scale and ambition of the Liquid Glass redesign has drawn inevitable comparisons to iOS 7, the landmark update from 2013 that replaced skeuomorphism with a flat, colorful design language. Back then, Apple shocked users with neon colors and minimalism. Now, with iOS 26, Apple is shocking users again this time with depth, texture, and light.

Like with iOS 7, the reaction has been polarizing. Some beta testers on social media describe the new interface as “the most premium iOS has ever looked,” while others feel the glassy look is “too stylized” and might age poorly. It’s a bold aesthetic shift, and Apple knows it. Whether this becomes the future standard or a brief experimental detour will depend on how users respond once it’s released widely.

Key Visual and Functional Enhancements

Though Liquid Glass is the headline feature, iOS 26 Beta 4 brings several other notable refinements that improve usability:

1. Enhanced Notification Summaries

Apple has reworked how notifications are grouped, prioritizing relevance and categorization. Summaries now feature adaptive grouping based on app behavior, usage, and urgency—creating a less chaotic experience for power users.

2. Camera App Redesign

The Camera app has received its biggest visual refresh in years. Beyond layout changes, it now opens with a splash screen that highlights new capabilities and layout differences. It offers faster access to ProRAW and cinematic modes, while being easier to use for casual photographers.

3. Smarter Call Screening

Expanding on iOS 25’s call management tools, the new beta gives users more control over spam, robocalls, and unknown numbers. You can now create custom rules for call filtering and get AI-generated call tags to help identify suspicious numbers at a glance.

Accessibility and Inclusivity Improvements

Apple has also listened to user feedback by improving accessibility support in this visually complex interface. Liquid Glass now offers toggle options to reduce transparency and motion, and contrast settings have been optimized for users with vision impairments or reading difficulties.

Meanwhile, the VoiceOver experience has been tweaked to better reflect the redesigned UI, with smoother transitions, clearer element tagging, and less cognitive load during navigation.

Developer-Focused Tweaks

Developers are also noticing subtle yet meaningful changes in widget behavior, animation frameworks, and app background activity. Beta 4 introduces new APIs for integrating with the Liquid Glass theme, allowing third-party apps to blend more seamlessly with Apple’s system look. This could lead to a wave of visually cohesive apps by the time iOS 26 is publicly available.

While iOS 26 beta 4 marks a significant improvement over its predecessors, questions remain. Will Liquid Glass stand the test of time, or will it be shelved like other ambitious design experiments? Does it sacrifice too much in the name of aesthetics, or does it finally deliver a UI worthy of modern OLED and ProMotion displays?

Some users suggest waiting for the final release later this year, likely arriving alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Early adopters may enjoy the beta, but as with any major UI change, stability, battery life, and app compatibility could vary.

With iOS 26 beta 4, Apple isn’t just tweaking its interface, it’s redefining it. The Liquid Glass revival proves the company still has a bold visual imagination, even as it juggles demands for usability, accessibility, and innovation.

This update won’t please everyone, and that’s okay. As with iOS 7, it may take time for the design to settle into users’ expectations. But one thing is certain iOS has never looked (or felt) quite like this.