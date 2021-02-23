iPhone 13 is coming, here’s everything you need to know

Apple is an expert at dropping bombs especially when it comes to its new and immaculate designs. The company is all set to make some huge changes with the iPhone 13 variant all thanks to the information provided by the cult favorite YouTuber Filip Koroy.

Filip Koroy or EverythingApplePro recently teamed up with influential “leaker” Max Weinbach to reveal multiple new upgrades and features that apple tends to inculcate in its iPhone 13 variant.

The design of the iPhone 13 pro

According to Weinbach, refinement in the matte finish of the body can be observed in the new variant of the iPhone that will make the cellphone have a better grip and much more comfortable to hold. However, he tells Koroy that the overall look will be the same as that of the iPhone 12.

The display of the iPhone 13 Pro

The display change is prominent in iPhone 13 according to Weinbach. The model, according to him will have a 120 Hz ProMotion display and will use the same LPTO OLED technology as that of the Samsung Galaxy S21. He tells that Apple will introduce an always-on feature and continues on comment on this that Always-On Display will have insignificant adaptability. The current plan essentially resembles a restrained lock screen. The clock and battery charge are consistently noticeable. After accepting, the notice will spring up typically except that the screen won’t illuminate. All things being equal, it will show much the same as you’re utilized to this moment, with the exception of diminished down and just transiently.

The photography by iPhone 13

iPhone cameras are always the game winners and generally stand way above the other cellphone cameras in the same price range. Weinbach cites 3 major updates here.

Introduction of automatic astrophotography mode when pointed at the sky. Huge upgrade to the ultra-wide camera lens with news sensor and lens. The availability of portrait video. This will allow the users to change the depth of field in the post.

MagsSafe Concers for iPhone 13

MagSafe is getting an upgrade according to Weinbach Koroy paints this as a positive, which is justifiable given worries that MagSafe isn’t sufficient in iPhone 12 models to safely hold attractive connections like wallets. All things considered, MagSafe is presently entangled in contention because the magnets can deactivate pacemakers and defibrillators when held near the chest.

How Apple can improve MagSafe without expanding these possibly deadly dangers, is obscure at this stage.

This aside, the iPhone 13 setup is turning out to be an enormous overhaul on its archetypes. Notwithstanding these new holes, we realize Apple will lessen the score (regardless of whether eliminating it looks far off), present cutting edge 5G modems with worldwide inclusion and diminished battery channel, join a ‘troublesome’ new WiFi standard, and increment stockpiling while in-show Touch ID is fervently tipped to be added close by Face ID for more cover amicable security.