iPhone 14 Pro takes up the Twitter spotlight

The overwhelming anticipation and speculations have finally come to an end and the much-awaited iPhone 14 Pro is here to command the attention of netizens. Quite naturally, the echoes of the excitement are wafting through Twitter and quite iPhone 14 Pro has rocketed to the trending list. While most users seem pretty impressed by the latest entry, some are a bit skeptical and not quite pleased. As usual, iPhone 14 Pro has also given rise to a fair share of memes. Read along to know more.

The New Star In Town

At the moment, the spotlight on Twitter is focused on the much-awaited iPhone 14 Pro. Although it was speculated earlier that, the new entry will not have any massive or groundbreaking changes, Apple did not entirely disappoint its users because the new iPhone 14 Pro comes with an interesting feature that has got the users hooked. Dynamic Island undoubtedly is the feature that has proved to be the showstopper.

Users were already aware that Apple was working on an alternative to the notch, thanks to the gazillion rumors and speculations. Now as the iPhone 14 Pro has finally made an entry, users were taken by surprise at the brilliant way in which the company integrated the new space into the iPhone’s interface.

Dynamic Island acts as a front-and-center information hub as it can accommodate a multitude of alerts, notifications, and interactions thanks to the pixels around it which merge it into a pill-shaped area that can change its size and shape accordingly. Whether you want to view the map for directions or get an update from Apple Pay, Dynamic Island has got you covered. Dynamic Island has the intriguing ability to display multiple functions simultaneously.

Now let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter and see for ourselves the excitement and reaction of users.

Well, bitter truths first

people are buying the iPhone 14 Pro Max just to text nobody — Xavier (@xavierofficials) September 14, 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro Max megapill front on and the fully revealed in bright light. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6XbTHygnDb — Sanjiv Sathiah (@t3mporarybl1p) September 16, 2022

If it’s any consolation, good things take time.

Everyone: Getting their new iPhone 14 Pro Max's and enjoying them. Me: Waiting for my delivery. pic.twitter.com/4QLwXuyRq4 — William Bray (@williambray__) September 16, 2022

New iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black looks great. The stainless steel frame in black looks slick AF. Yes, the camera bump is a big boy! Will be setting up and posting some comparo picks soon!! pic.twitter.com/0R30nlg79X — Sanjiv Sathiah (@t3mporarybl1p) September 16, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on at #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TDpb6e930L — Ben Wood (@benwood) September 9, 2022

Camera bumps have gotten massive.. 😦 iPhone 11 Pro Max in iPhone 14 Pro Max case~ pic.twitter.com/OpwEN4YtYS — Michael  (@NTFTWT) September 13, 2022