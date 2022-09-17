Qualcomm to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a record-breaking clock speed

Qualcomm has among the popular chipset makers who have been topping the charts when it comes to providing higher efficiency as well as powerful chipset for technology products including smartphones, smartwatches, and more.

With the chip maker working towards bringing new and new innovative technologies for their chipset every year. For this year again we can expect that this chipset maker will be bringing new such upgrades to its new chipset.

For this year, we have speculations claiming that we will get to see Qualcomm coming up with its new chipset which is speculated to be called the “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2”.

This processor will be launched as the new variant for the previously launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Before making its way to launch, there are many speculations and rumors floating around about this new chipset which includes it coming with a record-breaking faster clock speed and more. Let’s now talk about what exactly Qualcomm is working on:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be launched in different variants

This comes as a surprise that Qualcomm is planning towards launching different variants for this new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc.

Adding more details about the chipset variants, it’s been said that there will be two different variants coming with two different frequencies where one chipset here will be coming with a capability to run a higher clock frequency rate which can be between 3.4GHz to 3.5GHz.

If we compare this with the previous year’s chipset, this year’s chipset definitely sees a major performance upgrade as the previous year’s chipset was clocked in 3.2GHz frequency. Also, there will be a significant improvement in terms of GPU.

Qualcomm to give tough competition for Apple Bionic chipset

If we go with reports, it’s speculated that this time Qualcomm will be giving tough competition to Apple’s Bionic SoC which is already known for its best performance and efficiency.

Here on the GPU side, we might see this chipset beating Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chipset which already added up a lot of performance upgrades this year.

Similar to Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, even this new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is said to manufacture on the basis of TSMC’s newly developed 4NM processing technology.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launch

Talking about the launch, we have reports claiming that Qualcomm will be scheduling a launch event on the 14th of November this year to unveil this new beast, and this chipset will be making its way to smartphones by December this year itself.