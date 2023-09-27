iPhone 15 Users Report Alarming Overheating Issues, Some Experiencing Temperatures Soaring up to 116F

Numerous widespread reports are currently surfacing regarding overheating concerns with the iPhone 15, spanning across all its models. Infrared camera measurements have depicted alarming temperatures, reaching as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit. This problem seems to be prevalent among all four variants of the iPhone 15. Many owners have voiced their distress, noting that their phones become excessively hot to handle, even with a protective case. One notable individual, Ian Zelbo from 9to5Mac, shared his personal experience with this heating issue.

Interestingly, some users, echoing Zelbo’s sentiments, have encountered this problem while charging their devices through a wired connection. The concerning aspect is that this concern appears to be widespread and not limited to a specific subset of iPhone 15 models.

iPhone users claimed by saying,” My iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging right now. I thought people were exaggerating, but no, this isn’t great. Interestingly if I’m holding it, the left side rail and a little of the back on the left side is what is the hottest by far… lines up perfectly with the logic board. Past 70% battery percentage, it seems to have cooled down significantly (still hot but comfortable in the hand). 25-60% was the worst by far.”

Persistent iPhone Overheating Issues Beyond Initial Setup

Others have also experienced the issue of their iPhones overheating even during regular usage, such as browsing social media, and not just while charging.

It’s important to mention that iPhones commonly experience a temporary increase in temperature within the first 24 hours after initial setup. This occurs especially during setup from a previous phone or an iCloud backup, as various background processes like app reinstallation and indexing take place.

However, the reports that are currently shared, including those from early-access reviewers, indicate that this overheating issue persists beyond the initial setup phase.

Korean YouTuber BullsLab conducted comprehensive testing using a Forward-Looking InfraRed (FLIR) camera, also referred to as a thermal imaging camera. These specialized cameras offer a visual representation of temperature levels detected, and the model used by BullsLab can even display precise temperature measurements.

However, numerous individuals are encountering milder variations of this issue, even with relatively undemanding tasks, such as Aamir Siddiqui from Android Authority.

During extended usage periods, particularly when transitioning between chat applications and browsing Instagram reels, some users notice their phones heating up notably on the right side, along the lower portion of the camera module. This occurs even in the absence of gaming, charging, and while connected to Wi-Fi, making the source of the heat quite puzzling.

Transition to USB-C in iPhone 15 Sparks Debate and Concerns

Upon reviewing various accounts on the X platform, it's evident that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is frequently mentioned in these reports. However, it's important to consider potential selection bias, given that the flagship model would likely be the preference of those enthusiasts who were quick enough to place their orders for a chance at receiving it on the launch day.

