Early Reviews of the iPhone 15

Apple’s latest offering, the iPhone 15, has been in the hands of eager users for a couple of days now. Initial reactions have been mostly positive, but it’s important to note that not all is perfect in the world of iPhone 15. Let’s delve into the early reviews and uncover the pros and cons of this new device given by iPhone 15 users.

Issues and Potential Solutions

While many iPhone 15 users are delighted with their brand-new device, there are some widely reported problems that prospective buyers should be aware of. The news is that most of these problems are fixable with a software upgrade, and Apple has assured users that solutions are on the horizon. Let’s take a closer look at these concerns.

1. iPhone 15 Gets Way Too Hot

One of the most prominent issues reported by iPhone 15 users is excessive heat generation. Some users have noted that the device becomes uncomfortably hot during demanding activities like mobile gaming and recording high-quality 4K videos. Some even claim that simple tasks like charging the device can cause it to heat up to uncomfortable levels.

Tech outlet Android Authority conducted tests and found that the iPhone 15 runs significantly hotter than its competitors, such as Google and Samsung. While a software update might alleviate some of these issues, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that compromises in the device’s thermal design to achieve a lighter weight may contribute to the problem. For now, users will need to wait for Apple’s official response.

2. A Bug Causes the iPhone to Freeze During Setup

Shortly after the iPhone 15 launch, some users encountered a frustrating bug that caused their devices to freeze in an Apple logo boot-up loop while moving data from their last iPhones. Fortunately, Apple swiftly addressed this issue with an iOS update released on launch day. New iPhone 15 patrons should now see the choice to upgrade to the new iOS during setup, preventing this hitch.

3. Slow, Laggy iOS

Some iPhone 15 users have reported lag and choppiness while using their devices. This problem is likely more connected to the new iOS 17 than the iPhone 15. Additionally, many apps may not have been optimized for iOS 17 or the new iPhone yet. As upgrades roll out, these software-related concerns should be resolved.

Mashable’s Stan Schroeder, who tested all iPhone 15 models, had a positive experience with no unusual issues. “It doesn’t overheat, it’s fast, and it charges normally,” Schroeder stated.

4. Fingerprint-attracting Chassis

The new titanium body of the iPhone 15 has drawn criticism for its susceptibility to fingerprints, dirt, and other blemishes. Some users have reported scratches and display alignment issues right out of the box. While it’s unclear how widespread these issues are, users encountering problems upon unboxing should consider returning or exchanging their devices. Fortunately, the issue of fingerprint marks on titanium is temporary.

5. The New iPhone Breaks Too Easily

Possibly the most significant concern surrounding the iPhone 15 is its durability. Some long-time iPhone users have found that the new-generation phone is more prone to breaking than older models.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything conducted a viral stress test, showing that the iPhone 15, particularly the Pro Max version, didn’t fare well under pressure. The phone’s back quickly cracked when subjected to force, raising concerns about the device’s ability to withstand everyday wear and tear.

Another test by Sam Kohl of AppleTrack demonstrated that the iPhone 15 was less durable than the iPhone 14, particularly after drop tests. Kohl suggested that the curved edge of the new iPhone may contribute to its weaker body. Unfortunately, this is not an issue that can be solved with an application upgrade. To protect their investment, users are advised to purchase a protective case for their expensive iPhone 15.