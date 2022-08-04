iPhone memes descend over Twitter town

Memes are to Twitter what the sun is to summer. Although it might sound like hyperbole, Twitter town’s relation with memes asks for such poetic exaggerations. Another round of meme showers is in order on Twitter thanks to the leaked reports about the imminent launch of the iPhone 14. The Twitter town is indeed excited about the latest iPhone. However, some users are experiencing slight anachronism owing to the fact that they are still stuck in the iPhone 6 phase. A new addition to the long line would only reduce these users’ chances of getting to the recent phase. As usual, the rather comical grievances have taken the form of hilarious memes.

Memes All The Way

Whether it be happy news or sad, Twitter town’s first response is always memes. Let us flip through some of the hilarious memes that have been sprouting on Twitter like mushrooms during monsoon. One can never have too much of memes.

The Byronic melancholy. Talk about sadness becoming poetic.

There’s IPhone 14?? already while I’m still using IPhone 6😩😩 pic.twitter.com/D2WZeJzr9j — calvin lalela  (@calvin_lalela) August 3, 2022

And then there are some souls who are yet to reach the iPhone 6 phase

iphone 14 launch is one month away

The price of iPhone 13,12,11 series finally gon drop and I'll be able to finally afford iPhone 6.🤧 pic.twitter.com/PhzQAU319n — 🅱ashir__ (@Bashir__tasiu) August 3, 2022

Now that is indeed poetic.

chris evans and lana del rey fighting over who’s iphone 6 will last longer pic.twitter.com/ji2l1MVNO6 — amber (@sp0rtcruiser) July 31, 2022

Small sacrifices.

People who sold their kidney years ago to buy iphone 6 looking at iphone 14 from heaven pic.twitter.com/ZuBvY8Lj9V — Donnie!☢️ (@donnie_wata) August 4, 2022

Pretty accurate.

iPhone 6 iPhone 14 pic.twitter.com/wLKk5sO7SF — I Can't Eat *Agbado* 😤🥶 (@UcheCee_) August 4, 2022

Old school charm

Shoutout to us still using iPhone 6 when 14 is on the way #iphone14 pic.twitter.com/kOXlqZ2BAY — Andrew NG Jr. (@RandyAnsah23) August 4, 2022

About time?

My iPhone 6 when the iphone 14 comes out pic.twitter.com/tha7ubQdbS — cesar (@jebaiting) August 4, 2022

"Apple about to unveil Iphone 14" Your iphone 6: pic.twitter.com/UGtjmljfhQ — pEkS° (@therealpeks_) August 4, 2022

Now that is indeed suspicious

At this point, anybody still using iPhone 6 should answer some questions at the police station. — CHESKY✨ (@tweetsofchesky) August 4, 2022

Is that an order or a request?

I never use iPhone 6 apple don run 14.😞 pic.twitter.com/qMA9T25GTH — The official Beejaey♟️ (@MobolajiTweets) August 4, 2022

The ‘last straw’ visualized