Ankit Pruthi, Karun Singla, and Vibhu Garg, three IIT Delhi classmates, created the SaaS firm Unicommerce. The company has seen an outstanding rise in operational revenue, indicating a strong demand for its services. Let’s examine the financial information, the expenditure breakdown, and the possible effects of this decision as it prepares for an IPO.

Financial Performance: A Flourishing Venture

Unicommerce saw a stunning 52% increase in operating revenue in the fiscal year 2022–2023, rising from INR 59 Cr to INR 90 Cr. In FY23, the net profit increased by 8% to INR 6.4 Cr. These financial achievements put the SoftBank-backed business in a good position as it gets ready for an IPO.

Background and Services: The Unicommerce Journey

In order to solidify their position in the e-commerce industry, the three founded Unicommerce in 2012, which Snapdeal later purchased in 2015. The company offers retail stores, online merchants, and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands end-to-end e-commerce operations management. The entire e-commerce process is streamlined by its suite of SaaS-based technology products, which include automatic order pick-up, order tracking, and effective inventory management.

Revenue Streams and Market Presence:

Unicommerce generates revenue primarily through the sale of its SaaS solutions. In FY23, its total revenue, including other income, surged to INR 92.9 Cr compared to INR 61.3 Cr in the preceding fiscal year. The platform’s international operations, spanning six countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, contributed significantly, accounting for 2.7% of its operating revenue.

Expenditure Breakdown: Where Did the Money Go?

Unicommerce’s fiscal year 2022-23 saw a 55% increase in overall expenses, totaling INR 84.1 Cr, compared to INR 54.4 Cr in the previous fiscal year.

Employee Costs: The SaaS Talent Pool

In FY23, employee benefit expenses constituted the largest chunk of Unicommerce’s expenditure, standing at INR 62 Cr, representing 73% of the total expenses. This marked a substantial increase from the INR 42.3 Cr spent on employee costs in FY22.

Advertising Expenses Surge:

The company allocated INR 3.9 Cr to advertising and promotional activities in FY23, reflecting a 50% increase from the INR 2.6 Cr spent in the preceding fiscal year.

Server Costs: The Backbone of Operations

Unicommerce witnessed a 39% increase in server hosting costs, reaching INR 5.4 Cr from INR 3.28 Cr in FY22. This underlines the critical role of technology infrastructure in supporting the scalability of its operations.

International Expansion and Clientele: A Global Reach

Apart from its stronghold in India, Unicommerce’s operations span multiple countries, and its income from international operations more than tripled in FY23. The startup boasts a diverse clientele, including notable names like Edamama, RedTag, RSA Global, and Airspeed.

IPO Aspirations: What Lies Ahead?

Unicommerce’s reported plans for a public listing in the upcoming year indicate a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The parent entity, AceVector Limited, which also owns Snapdeal, has enlisted investment firm CLSA to manage the book-building process. However, it’s worth noting that Snapdeal had previously filed IPO papers with SEBI in 2021 but later postponed its public listing plans due to weak investor sentiment amid a global economic slowdown.

Potential Impact of the IPO:

Market Perception:

Unicommerce’s IPO could serve as a litmus test for investor sentiment, especially in the SaaS and e-commerce sectors. Positive market reception may pave the way for more tech startups to explore public offerings.

Funding for Expansion:

The funds raised through the IPO could fuel Unicommerce’s expansion plans, both domestically and internationally. This could potentially lead to further technological innovations and enhancements to its suite of products.

Competitive Landscape:

A successful IPO might bolster Unicommerce’s position in the competitive SaaS market, allowing it to invest in research and development, stay ahead of technological trends, and attract top talent.

Conclusion:

The upcoming IPO and financial success of Unicommerce highlight its adaptability and significance in the ever-changing e-commerce market. The startup is well-positioned to create waves as it works through the challenges of going public, not just as a strong company but also as a possible leader for other SaaS startups considering going public. The story of invention, flexibility, and steady progress is compellingly illustrated by the trip from IIT Delhi to a potential initial public offering.