iQoo 11 – First phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India

It’s a new year, and the new phone is almost ready to be released. But who is winning in the race to introduce new phones? The first badge appears to go to Vivo’s gaming phone division, iQOO, which has finally introduced its new flagship for the year, the iQoo 11, into Indian smartphone markets.

However, it’s not only about the launch; iQOO has also become the first-ever brand to bring a new flagship with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC aboard. So we can now claim that a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC phone has arrived.

So, if you are someone who enjoys gaming and isn’t concerned with anything else in a smartphone, then the new iQOO phone from Vivo may be the appropriate pick for you.

You’re aware that iQOO has released a new phone, but what exactly does it include? And how much does the phone cost? We’ve got you covered with all you need right here:

iQoo 11 – All the flagship features a gaming phone needs!

iQoo 11 has been created and developed in such a manner that it will easily handle all of your gaming demands. Furthermore, iQoo has made no concessions in terms of specs or hardware at this moment.

On the front, you will notice a larger screen, and in fact, the phone comes with a gigantic 6.78-inch panel that supports a max resolution of up to 2K and also has a 144Hz quicker refresh rate than its predecessor.

The display utilized here is an E6 AMOLED display that has been approved for HDR10+, offering the smartphone an advantage and the greatest immersive media experience for its consumers.

iQOO has also incorporated a specialized chipset known as the V2 Chip, which will aid in offering complete sensory gaming controls for greater precision. On the back, there is a trio of cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor.

Of course, you get the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC right out of the box. TSMC produced the chipset using their latest 4NM manufacturing process.

Furthermore, the smartphone is equipped with quicker RAM in the form of LPDDR5X, as well as faster UFS 4.0 storage. On the charging front, you’ll get a speedier 120W FlashCharge to charge the large 5,000 mAH battery.

iQoo 11 – Best Effective Pricing for Indian Markets

When it comes to cost, the smartphone has been given a price tag of Rs. 51,999 for the basic 8GB+256GB configuration. If you need a bit more RAM, a 16GB+256GB configuration is available for Rs. 59,999.