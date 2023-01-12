Ubisoft+ Could Finally Be Coming to Xbox

Ubisoft, one of the world’s leading game publishers, is known for its subscription service, Ubisoft+, which grants users access to a library of Ubisoft games on PC. However, the service has yet to find its way onto PlayStation and Xbox consoles, outside of a special PlayStation Plus benefit. But recent evidence found on Xbox platform scrapers suggests that Ubisoft+ could be making its way to consoles soon.

The service, originally named Uplay Plus, was first launched on PC in 2019 and grants access to a library of Ubisoft games, including day-one releases of some of the company’s biggest titles such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. The service was rebranded as Ubisoft+ to reflect the wide range of games it offers.

Rumors of Ubisoft+ coming to consoles have surfaced in the past, but an official announcement has yet to be made. However, Xbox platform scrapers have recently discovered evidence that the service may be on its way to Xbox consoles, with a tag for the service added to 24 different games on the platform, including popular titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Riders Republic. This is a significant development as it indicates that Ubisoft is planning to expand the service to consoles.

Ubisoft+ might be available soon on Xbox platforms. The Store back end just updated and a whole bunch of Ubisoft titles just got a new unknown 'FREE' tag. Counting down to January 16-17. Titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Division 2 and more. pic.twitter.com/Q2i4bx6H7p — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 11, 2023

While there is currently no evidence of Ubisoft+ coming to PlayStation consoles, it is assumed that if the service launches on Xbox, it will likely also be available on PlayStation. However, it’s possible that Ubisoft may have different deals in place with each platform. PlayStation may prefer to keep the Ubisoft+ Classic arrangement exclusively for the time being.

Additionally, a recent GOG survey included references to different tiers of Ubisoft+, leading some to speculate that the service may be relaunching with different subscription options. This could include different pricing options, more games in the library, or even exclusive content for the subscribers. This, along with the Xbox platform evidence, could indicate that Ubisoft is planning to expand the service to consoles and offer more options for its subscribers.

At this time, there has been no official confirmation from Ubisoft regarding the availability of the service on other platforms or any changes to the service. However, given the recent evidence found on Xbox platform scrapers, it seems likely that Ubisoft is planning to expand the service to consoles. This could be exciting news for gamers who have been eagerly awaiting the service’s arrival on their preferred platforms. It is worth noting that Ubisoft+ on Xbox was confirmed last year in January, so we can expect an official announcement coming soon.