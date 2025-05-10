iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its next mid-range powerhouse, the iQOO Neo 10, in India on May 26. With a sharp focus on performance and gaming, the Neo 10 is expected to shake up the competitive landscape currently dominated by the likes of the OnePlus 13R, Poco F7, and the upcoming Realme GT 7. While the price hasn’t been revealed yet, the specs suggest a feature-packed device aimed squarely at gamers and power users.

In this article, we will look into everything we know so far about the iQOO Neo 10—its expected specifications, standout features, design language, and how it stacks up against the competition.

Credits: Mint

A Power-Packed Core: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 + Q1 Supercomputing Chip

At the heart of the iQOO Neo 10 lies the brand-new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which promises flagship-level performance at a mid-range price. This is paired with iQOO’s in-house Supercomputing Q1 chip, aimed at optimizing gaming performance and thermal management.

What makes this phone stand out even further is its claim to be the industry’s first 144FPS gaming smartphone—a bold statement that gamers will be eager to put to the test. With such a combo, users can expect seamless multitasking, ultra-fast app launches, and an edge in competitive gaming.

Designed to Stay Cool Under Pressure

The iQOO Neo 10 doesn’t just talk performance—it’s built for it. It features a massive 7000mm² vapour chamber to keep temperatures in check, even during extended gaming sessions. Add to that bypass charging, and you’ve got a phone that won’t overheat or throttle while charging and gaming simultaneously—a game-changer for mobile esports players.

Immersive Visuals with 144Hz AMOLED Display

The Neo 10 is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The display could reach a whopping 5500 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for both gaming and content consumption, even under harsh sunlight. If these specs hold up, users can expect punchy colors, deep blacks, and ultra-responsive touch input.

Battery Beast: 7,000mAh with 120W Fast Charging

One of the standout features of the iQOO Neo 10 is its massive 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in the segment. Despite this, the phone remains relatively slim at 8.9mm thick, which is quite a feat. And with 120W fast charging, users can go from zero to 100% in under 30 minutes—no more long waits.

Camera Setup for Everyday Use

While the Neo 10 is gaming-first, it doesn’t skimp on cameras. It’s expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front-facing shooter is likely on board. This setup should handle day-to-day photography well, even if it’s not the device’s main highlight.

Bold, Gamer-Centric Design

The design of the iQOO Neo 10 is sleek yet aggressive, echoing its performance-focused DNA. With a plastic back, bold iQOO branding, and a squiricle camera module, the phone looks similar to the Neo 10R. It will be available in two striking colors—Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red, the latter featuring a sporty dual-tone finish.

Is It a Rebranded iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro?

Speculation suggests that the Neo 10 might be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which was launched recently in China. If true, we can expect the same excellent hardware, tailored for the Indian market with a few software tweaks.

Credits: Techlusive

Final Thoughts: A Mid-Range Monster in the Making

With its cutting-edge internals, ultra-smooth display, and gaming-centric features, the iQOO Neo 10 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting launches in the sub-₹40,000 segment. For mobile gamers, tech enthusiasts, and performance seekers, May 26 can’t come soon enough.

Will it live up to the hype? We’ll find out soon.