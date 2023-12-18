The electric vehicle (EV) market is poised for a major transformation with the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which will reshape the EV tax credit landscape in 2024. This change, intended to stimulate manufacturing investment in the United States and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, particularly from China, will result in only 10 vehicles qualifying for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Initially, the Act will continue to provide a $7,500 tax credit for new EV purchases and $4,000 for used ones. However, the criteria to qualify for these credits have become more rigorous from January 1, 2024. The new rules are designed to create jobs in America but, in the short term, limit the number of EVs eligible for the tax credit.

The New IRA Rules

The Inflation Reduction Act introduces several restrictions. Firstly, the EV or plug-in hybrid must be manufactured in North America, encompassing the USA, Mexico, or Canada. This requirement already excludes many vehicles from Europe and Asia. Furthermore, the Act stipulates that no battery components can be manufactured or assembled by a “foreign entity of concern (FEOC),” which includes China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

For 2024, a vehicle must have at least 60% of its battery components assembled in North America and 50% of its critical minerals extracted or processed in the US or a country with a trade agreement. These requirements will increase by 10% each year. Additionally, there’s a price cap of $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for trucks and SUVs, coupled with an income limit for buyers.

The Eligible Cars

Out of the 10 cars eligible for the full $7,500 credit in 2024, only nine remain as the Chevrolet Bolt EV will not continue past the 2023 model year. The list includes the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model 3 Performance, Tesla Model Y Performance, Tesla Model X, and the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV. Notably, General Motors dominates this list with four models, followed by Tesla with three.

However, there’s an evident affordability issue. The cheapest vehicle qualifying for the credit, the Equinox EV, starts at $48,995. This pricing challenges the credit’s purpose of making EVs more attainable for the masses.

There are nine more cars that will qualify for a $3,750 credit, including models from BMW, Ford, Jeep, Lincoln, Nissan, and Rivian. This list is more diverse, featuring German and Japanese automakers, but still reflects the stringent criteria set by the new Act.

Several vehicles that qualified for full or partial credit in 2023 will no longer meet the requirements in 2024. This list includes models from Audi, BMW, Ford, Genesis, and Volvo, most of which are from foreign automakers building cars in North America.

Exemptions and Loopholes

While the new IRA rules aim to reshape the EV landscape, hidden paths could offer detours for some. Transition provisions give existing models a temporary credit lifeline, while strategic partnerships with non-FEOC countries might offer creative routes for battery sourcing. Assembly loopholes could see cars assembled in North America with imported parts, blurring the line between domestic and foreign. Classification games might reclassify SUVs as trucks to fit higher price caps, while income limit debates could call for adjustments. These potential bypasses, while complex and subject to change, highlight the evolving nature of the regulations and the need for vigilant monitoring to ensure the desired goals are ultimately reached.

A Complicated Transition

The new EV rules for 2024 present a mixed bag. While they aim to bolster the American EV market and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, the transition could have been smoother. Many foreign automakers currently building cars in the US are suddenly stripped of their tax credits. A more gradual transition would have allowed these corporations time to adjust their supply chains.

In the short term, fewer EVs and PHEVs are eligible for a tax credit, but those that qualify will benefit from the credit being applied at the point of sale. This change, however, creates a complex situation for buyers and dealerships, who must stay informed about which models qualify for credits.

As the EV market heads into 2024, buyers and manufacturers alike must navigate these new waters, balancing the desire for innovation and sustainability with the realities of evolving legislation and market dynamics.