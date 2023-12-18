Amazingly, Adobe and Figma, the up-and-coming leader in collaborative creative software, have formally called off their $20 billion merger. Announced in September 2022, the ambitious merger finally fell through due to unanticipated regulatory scrutiny and competition concerns, despite its initial promise to consolidate the design software ecosystem.

What are the reasons for this separation ?

Adobe and Figma appeared to be a perfect complement for one another in terms of design. Cloud-based collaboration features and Figma’s youthful appeal were highly sought after by Adobe, the industry giant that had already conquered Photoshop and Illustrator. As for Figma, it saw a chance to capitalize on Adobe’s enormous resources and worldwide presence in order to accelerate its expansion. But there were no Pantone swatches and Bezier curves on the route to married happiness.

Concerns regarding Adobe’s possible domination in the design software market were raised by antitrust officials in the European Union, which resulted in the first obstacle. Their concerns were that the combination would limit innovation and raise consumer costs. The Department of Justice is allegedly contemplating an antitrust lawsuit to prevent the deal after similar concerns were expressed in the US.

The Stakes of Design Domination

There is more to the Adobe-Figma deal collapse than just a financial loss. It draws attention to the increased regulatory scrutiny that Big Tech mergers are subject to, especially in sectors with little to no rivalry. With its collection of well-known products, Adobe already has a huge market share in the design software industry. Its position would have been further cemented had Figma been acquired, which might have limited user choice and impeded the growth of competing platforms.

In addition to regulatory worries, some designers opposed the merger because they were concerned about Adobe’s possible impact on the creative industry. Figma’s focus on community feedback, collaborative capabilities, and user-friendly interface contributed to its growth. There were concerns among some that Adobe’s control of certain elements could jeopardize them, resulting in a less inventive and more constrained design environment.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The Adobe-Figma deal’s collapse has left the design software market in a state of uncertainty. Adobe continues to be the major player, although Figma is still independent and has a strong user following. The company’s potential is highlighted by the near-billion dollar valuation given to Figma during the acquisition negotiations, and it is expected to keep using its creative strategy to challenge Adobe’s market share.

There might not be much of an immediate impact on customers. It is anticipated that Adobe and Figma will both carry on as separate businesses, providing their own sets of design tools. The long-term effects, however, are less obvious. Will Figma be able to continue being innovative and agile without the support of a major tech company? Will Adobe change what it offers in response to customer complaints regarding accessibility and affordability? Will the current landscape be disrupted by the emergence of new players?

While some may be disappointed by the failure of the Adobe-Figma transaction, it also offers a chance to create a more dynamic and diversified environment for design tools. Future design seems to be as vibrant and uncertain as palettes themselves, with regulatory scrutiny growing and consumer needs changing.