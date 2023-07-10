Iranian Official Supports BRICS Gold-Backed Currency

In a significant development for the global economy, an Iranian official has voiced support for a BRICS gold-backed currency proposed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South African nations. The official believes such a move would benefit Iran while weakening the dominance of the US dollar in international trade. The potential establishment of a gold-backed currency has sparked a heated debate among economists and policymakers worldwide. The official emphasized that a significant transformation is unfolding in the global economy.

Official Asserts Iran’s Advantages from Gold-Backed BRICS Currency

According to Press TV, Rasoul Mousavi, the Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of the South Asia Department at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed on Sunday that a gold-backed common currency within the BRICS alliance would bring advantages to Iran while concurrently diminishing the strength of the U.S. dollar. The BRICS alliance comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

After a recent report from Russian news outlet RT affirming the establishment of a gold-backed unified currency within the BRICS framework, the Iranian official’s comments emerged. RT indicated that the official announcement of this development is anticipated to take place during the forthcoming leader’s summit of the economic bloc in August.

Quoted as saying, Mousavi highlighted that a significant transformation is underway in the global economy. Furthermore, the official expanded upon this notion by stating:

“The BRICS’ introduction of a gold-backed currency, supported by 41 countries with large and influential economies, will weaken the dollar and the euro and benefit countries such as Iran, while Iranians in possession of gold will experience a wealth increase.”

Iranian Official Envisions BRICS Gold-Backed Currency as a Game Changer

Despite Mousavi’s belief in the potential benefits for Iran and the erosion of the U.S. dollar’s dominance through a gold-backed common currency within BRICS, the economic bloc has not made any official announcements regarding the creation of such a currency.

In a recent statement, Leslie Maasdorp, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank, commonly referred to as the BRICS Bank, expressed that the establishment of a BRICS currency as a substitute for the U.S. dollar is a long-term goal. Nevertheless, there is a widely held belief that the successful implementation of a BRICS currency would reduce the supremacy of the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, the BRICS economic bloc is actively broadening its influence and contemplating the inclusion of additional member nations.

The proposal for a gold-backed currency by BRICS nations is still in its early stages, and significant deliberations and negotiations lie ahead. The potential implications and outcomes of such a currency reform are a topic of great interest and debate within the international community.

As discussions progress, it remains to be seen whether the BRICS alliance can garner the necessary support and consensus to establish a gold-backed currency. Regardless of the outcome, considering such a significant change to the global financial landscape underscores the growing desire for alternative models and the evolving dynamics of international trade and finance.

The idea of a BRICS gold-backed currency within the BRICS alliance, supported by Iranian officials, has sparked discussions about its potential benefits and impacts on the global economy. While some believe such a currency would offer stability and autonomy for participating nations, concerns about potential volatility and geopolitical implications persist. The proposal reflects a growing desire for alternatives to the current financial framework and challenges the dominance of the U.S. dollar. As debates continue, the BRICS alliance faces the task of garnering consensus and support for this significant monetary reform. The outcomes and implications of such a development will undoubtedly shape the future dynamics of international trade and finance.

