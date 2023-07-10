Scammers are exploiting the exploding popularity of crypto Twitter on Threads app

In the cryptocurrency community, scammers have been capitalizing on the growing popularity of Crypto Twitter by posing as influential users on Threads app. As the number of sign-ups on the platform nears an impressive 100 million, unsuspecting individuals fall prey to fraudulent schemes, leading to financial losses and a loss of trust within the community.

Crypto Twitter has emerged as a prominent space for crypto enthusiasts, industry experts, and investors to share information, discuss market trends, and engage in conversations about blockchain technology. However, this rise in popularity has also attracted the attention of scammers looking to exploit the trust and excitement surrounding cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Twitter Users Sound Alarm as Scammers Exploit Meta’s Threads App and User Sign-Ups Approach 100 Million

Since the recent launch of Meta’s microblogging app, scammers have quickly taken advantage of the situation. Several influential Crypto Twitter users have already issued warnings about the presence of imposter accounts on Threads. Threads, introduced on July 5, has experienced a significant surge in sign-ups, surpassing 98 million in the days following its launch. However, it still has a long way to go compared to Twitter’s estimated 450 million user base.

In recent days, a growing number of Crypto Twitter influencers have raised concerns regarding the presence of fraudulent accounts on Threads, Meta’s new microblogging app. On July 8, Wombex Finance, a decentralized finance platform, shared a screenshot exposing an imposter account on Threads, claiming to represent their project. The tweet served as a warning, emphasizing that the account could potentially be operated by a scammer since the official Wombex Finance account was not active on the platform.

Crypto Influencers Raise Alarm over Impersonation Scams on Meta’s Threads App

Just a day prior, Leonidas, a prominent influencer in the nonfungible token (NFT) space, took to Twitter to issue a similar cautionary message to their extensive following of over 93,000 users. They expressed concern about the proliferation of imposter accounts on Threads, specifically targeting not only themselves but also other prominent “large NFT accounts.” In response to this alarming trend, Leonidas stated that they have now created an account on Threads in an effort to combat these impersonators.

On July 6, Jeffrey Huang, also known as Machi Big Brother on Twitter, shared his Threads profile through a tweet. However, it didn’t take long for an observant user to notice that there was already an imposter account on Threads mimicking his Twitter persona. To date, the mentioned Thread accounts have refrained from sharing any scam or phishing links. Instead, they have primarily focused on posting content related to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Twitter’s Role as a Breeding Ground for Crypto Phishing Scams and Substantial Losses

Over the course of several years, Twitter has remained a favored platform for crypto phishing scammers, who employ various tactics to deceive unsuspecting individuals. One prevalent method involves compromising the Twitter accounts of prominent figures and organizations, subsequently posting links with malicious intent.

These malicious links typically aim to trick victims into divulging their crypto exchange login credentials, sharing their crypto wallet seed phrase, or connecting their wallets to smart contracts designed to drain their funds. A report from Beosin, a Web3 security firm, reveals that in the first half of this year alone, phishing scams on Twitter resulted in the theft of approximately $108 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

The rise of Crypto Twitter and the surge in user sign-ups have attracted the attention of scammers seeking to exploit the trust and excitement within the cryptocurrency community. Impersonation scams on Meta’s Threads app and the prevalence of phishing scams on Twitter serve as sobering reminders of the need for heightened vigilance. As user sign-ups approach 100 million, it is crucial for individuals to exercise caution, verify account authenticity, and conduct thorough research before engaging in financial transactions or sharing sensitive information. Additionally, the collaborative efforts of platform providers, cybersecurity experts, and the community itself are vital in creating a safer environment for all users.

