IRS Introduces Digital Asset Query to Four Additional Tax Forms

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the revision of the digital asset question on income tax forms for the current year, citing a need for updated wording. Additionally, this question has been incorporated into four extra tax forms. The IRS issued a reminder to U.S. taxpayers, emphasizing the obligation to respond to the digital asset question and disclose all income related to digital assets when filing their 2023 federal income tax return, mirroring the requirements for the 2022 federal tax returns.

The tax agency provided specific details, noting that the Digital Asset Question on Tax Forms exhibits variations based on the form used, with tailored adjustments for corporate, partnership, or estate and trust taxpayers. For instance, on Form 1040, utilized for reporting U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, the question is presented as follows:

At any time during 2023, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?

Defining Digital Assets: IRS Classification and Emphasis on Common Examples

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) characterizes a digital asset as “a digital representation of value recorded on a cryptographically secured, distributed ledger, or any comparable technology.” Notably, the tax authority specified that prevalent digital assets encompass convertible virtual currencies, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The IRS underscored:

The question must be answered by all taxpayers, not just by those who engaged in a transaction involving digital assets in 2023.

In 2022, the formulation of the digital asset query on Form 1040 underwent a slight alteration. The question was phrased as follows: “At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, gift, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?” In the preceding year, the digital asset question on Form 1040 simply inquired: “At any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency?”

Furthermore, beyond Forms 1040, 1040-SR, and 1040-NR, the digital asset question has been incorporated into four additional tax forms: 1041, 1065, 1120, and 1120-S. These forms correspond to U.S. Income Tax Returns for Estates and Trusts, U.S. Returns of Partnership Income, U.S. Corporation Income Tax Returns, and U.S. Income Tax Returns for an S Corporation, respectively.

The IRS’s timely revision of the Digital Asset Questions on Tax Forms and its extension to additional forms underscore the government’s commitment to adapting tax regulations to the evolving landscape of virtual currencies. The clarified wording aims to enhance taxpayer understanding and compliance. The broader inclusion of this question across various tax forms reflects the IRS’s proactive stance in addressing the growing influence of digital assets in financial transactions. Taxpayers are urged to diligently respond to the modified inquiries, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting in an era where cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and NFTs play an increasingly significant role in the modern economy.

