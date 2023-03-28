IRS Agent Visits Home of Journalist Matt Taibbi After Congressional Testimony

The recent visit of an IRS agent to journalist Matt Taibbi’s home on March 9, the same day he testified before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has raised eyebrows and sparked a demand for an explanation from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan.

According to Jordan, the federal agent left a note for Taibbi, asking him to call the IRS four days later. When he did, an agent informed him that both his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected due to identity theft concerns.

Taibbi is a journalist involved in researching and reporting on the Twitter Files, which are internal documents from Twitter intended to expose bias in the company’s past content moderation and its previous contact with government officials.

During his testimony before the Select Subcommittee, Taibbi presented documents indicating that his 2018 return had been electronically accepted, and the IRS never informed him or his accountants of any issues over the last four and a half years.

This incident raises questions about whether the timing of the visit was deliberate and whether the IRS’s rejection of Taibbi’s tax returns was in retaliation for his reporting on the Twitter Files.

Jordan’s demand for an explanation from the IRS Commissioner and the Department of Treasury seeks to uncover the truth behind the unusual visit and rejection of Taibbi’s tax returns.

If it is found that the IRS targeted Taibbi in response to his reporting, this could be seen as an attempt to intimidate journalists and discourage them from investigating government wrongdoing. It could also lead to concerns about the government’s use of its power to silence critics and journalists who report on sensitive topics.

