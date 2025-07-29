While the nation ramps up efforts to reduce industrial emissions and embrace green hydrogen, infrastructure gaps and cost barriers still limit progress. But a breakthrough project half a world away in Brazil may offer a practical, scalable model that Indian steelmakers like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel & Power should take seriously.

This week, Utility Global, a Houston-based hydrogen technology firm, and ArcelorMittal Brazil, a subsidiary of the global steel giant, announced a pioneering clean hydrogen project at ArcelorMittal’s Juiz de Fora plant in Minas Gerais. The project will deploy Utility Global’s H2Gen® system, which uses blast furnace off-gas to generate clean hydrogen without electricity. The system also produces a concentrated CO₂ stream suitable for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The partnership is now in the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) stage and aims to produce up to 3 metric tons of hydrogen per day; a meaningful amount for onsite fuel switching in steelmaking. For India, where nearly 90% of steel is produced via coal-based blast furnaces, this model could be transformative.

A Hydrogen Pathway That Bypasses India’s Constraints

India’s green hydrogen ambitions are bold. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government has committed ₹19,744 crore (~$2.3 billion) to scale hydrogen production, build infrastructure, and support industrial decarbonization. Yet major bottlenecks remain: access to low-cost renewable energy, electrolyzer availability, and grid stability are persistent challenges—especially in steel-producing regions like Jharkhand and Odisha.

That’s where Utility Global’s technology stands out. Instead of relying on renewable electricity to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, the H2Gen® system taps into an already available resource in steel plants: waste gases from the blast furnace. This design eliminates the need for additional power supply while offering two major benefits—clean hydrogen for use in steelmaking and a simplified, high-purity CO₂ stream for capture.

Lessons for India’s Industrial Leaders

The Brazilian model provides a practical alternative: onsite, embedded hydrogen production using existing emissions streams. This bypasses the need for long-distance hydrogen transport or expensive offsite electrolysis. Importantly, it allows brownfield plants—like Tata’s Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities—to integrate hydrogen without shutting down or radically reengineering operations.

A report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) earlier this year emphasized the need for “fit-for-purpose, modular decarbonization solutions” in India’s industrial sector. Utility Global’s H2Gen® ticks those boxes: scalable, modular, and suited to India’s legacy infrastructure.

A Decarbonization Strategy That Matches India’s Reality

India’s industrial future depends on finding carbon reduction solutions that don’t compromise growth. The steel sector is projected to expand significantly through 2030, and clean hydrogen will be a critical tool. But it needs to be delivered in a way that reflects local infrastructure, economics, and industrial dynamics.

The H2Gen® deployment in Brazil offers more than a technology story, it’s a working model for emissions reuse, onsite hydrogen, and lower-cost CCS integration. For India’s steelmakers, it could represent a shortcut to climate goals without compromising competitiveness.

As clean hydrogen efforts evolve from policy papers to deployment, India’s steel sector has a clear opportunity: learn globally, apply locally. And the most valuable lessons right now may be coming from Juiz de Fora, not just Jamshedpur.