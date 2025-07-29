Galarian Slowpoke is one of the most unique regional variants in the Pokémon series, sporting a bright yellow head and a Psychic typing instead of the classic Water/Psychic combination. Evolving it isn’t as straightforward as leveling up—it requires specific items and methods depending on which game you’re playing. Whether you’re in Pokémon Sword & Shield, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, or even Pokémon GO, this guide covers everything you need to know to get your hands on Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking.

In Pokémon Sword & Shield, Galarian Slowpoke was introduced as part of the Isle of Armor DLC. To evolve it, you’ll need a special item called the Galarica Cuff (for Slowbro) or Galarica Wreath (for Slowking). Here’s how to get them:

Step 1: Find Galarica Twigs

Galarica Twigs are scattered across the Isle of Armor, usually found as sparkling items at the base of trees. Walk around the island, checking under trees for these twigs—they respawn daily, so you can collect as many as you need.

Step 2: Trade Twigs for Evolution Items

Once you have enough twigs, head to the Workout Sea in the southeast part of the Isle of Armor. On a small island here, you’ll find an NPC who will craft the evolution items for you:

8 Galarica Twigs = Galarica Cuff (for Galarian Slowbro)

15 Galarica Twigs = Galarica Wreath (for Galarian Slowking)

Give the item to your Galarian Slowpoke, and it will immediately evolve. Keep in mind that if you caught your Slowpoke at the train station without the DLC, you won’t be able to evolve it unless you trade for the item.

Evolving Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (Indigo Disk DLC)

The Indigo Disk DLC for Scarlet & Violet brought back Galarian Slowpoke, along with its evolutions. The process is similar to Sword & Shield, but with a few differences.

Step 1: Catch Galarian Slowpoke

You’ll find Galarian Slowpoke on the beaches in the Coastal Biome, particularly the northern beach near the Polar Biome border. Unlike the regular Slowpoke in Paldea, this one has yellow markings—so make sure you’re catching the right one!

Step 2: Collect Galarica Twigs

The same beach where you find Galarian Slowpoke also has Galarica Twigs scattered as sparkles. Pick up at least 23 twigs (8 for a Cuff, 15 for a Wreath) to evolve both forms.

Step 3: Visit the NPC in the Coastal Plaza

Head back to the Coastal Plaza—the same area where you battle the BB Elite Four. Near the vending machines, you’ll see an NPC with a yellow speech bubble. Talk to her, and she’ll exchange your twigs for the evolution items:

Galarica Cuff → Evolves into Galarian Slowbro

Galarica Wreath → Evolves into Galarian Slowking

Once you have the item, give it to your Slowpoke, and it will evolve instantly.

Evolving Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon GO

If you’re playing Pokémon GO, the process is completely different—no Galarica Twigs here! Instead, you’ll need to complete specific tasks while Galarian Slowpoke is your Buddy.

For Galarian Slowbro:

Set Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy. Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon (while it’s your Buddy). Collect 50 Slowpoke Candy. Press “Evolve” in its summary screen.

Tip: Use a Mossy Lure Module at a PokéStop to attract more Poison-types.

For Galarian Slowking:

Set Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy. Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon (while it’s your Buddy). Collect 50 Slowpoke Candy. Press “Evolve” in its summary screen.

Tip: Psychic-types spawn more at night or near residential areas.

How to Get More Slowpoke Candy