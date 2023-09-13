Is Brendan Fraser’s Son Passed Away? What Is the Story Behind?

Brendan Fraser’s triumph at the 2023 Oscars as the Best Actor has ignited a firestorm of excitement on social media, driven by two compelling factors. Firstly, the collective joy for Brendan’s well-deserved victory after years of dedication and perseverance. Secondly, the heartfelt recognition he bestowed upon his autistic son, Griffin Arthur Fraser.

During his acceptance speech for his role in ‘The Whale,’ Brendan took a moment to express gratitude towards his sons. Yet, when it was Griffin Arthur Fraser’s turn, Brendan gazed upward to the heavens and whispered, ‘I love you,’ leaving an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts.

Griffin Arthur Fraser:

Griffin, born on September 17, 2002, is the first child of Fraser and Smith. In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser candidly shared that Griffin falls on the autism spectrum, emphasizing the extra love and support his then-15-year-old son receives.

The actor went on to describe Griffin as a transformative presence in the lives of those who meet him, noting how he might smooth out rough edges or encourage greater compassion in people. Fraser revisited the topic of Griffin in a February 2023 conversation with Howard Stern, explaining his commitment to connecting with fans who have autism during public events.

Fraser’s motivation stems from his personal experience as the father of an autistic child, recognizing the profound significance it holds for both families and individuals. He expressed the deep meaning in simply showing up and making someone’s day.

Furthermore, Fraser acknowledged the challenges many parents face when advocating for their children with autism. He emphasized the importance of maintaining faith that everything will ultimately be alright, especially when encountering a diverse range of people along the journey.

Is Griffin Arthur Fraser Still Alive?

Yes, Griffin Arthur Fraser, the son of Brendan Fraser, is very much alive and in good health. There was some confusion following Brendan’s speech at the Oscars, but it’s essential to clarify that Griffin is alive and well.

Griffin is on the autism spectrum, a fact that Brendan openly discussed in a 2018 interview with GQ magazine. Despite his diagnosis, Griffin continues to be a source of inspiration and positively impacts the people he meets. Brendan has expressed how his son’s presence encourages greater compassion and understanding in others.

Since Griffin’s diagnosis, Brendan has been actively advocating for families who care for individuals with autism. Furthermore, in his interactions with fans, Brendan takes the time to connect with those who also have autism, demonstrating his unwavering support and empathy for the autism community.