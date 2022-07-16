Log In Register
Is Coinbase shutting down its US Affiliate Program?

Sandra Theres Dony
CryptoTrending

Coinbase, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange is going through a rather tough time. This further highlights the overall troubled situation of the crypto market to the dismay of users and investors. Rumors are in the air about the exchange’s plans to shut down the affiliate program in the US temporarily. Although times haven’t been rather favorable for crypto recently, this might be an indication that the trouble runs rather deep. In fact, Coinbase has been passing through a rather hard phase in its global operations, and it seems like the bear market has hit it hard. Read along to know more.

Coinbase

The What And Why

Volatility and uncertainty are imperative when it comes to crypto. You never know when the winds will change direction for the better or for the worse. In the case of Coinbase, the winds haven’t been very favorable. Reports that have come out recently are rather troubling. An indication that the US crypto exchange and users are in for quite a ride.

Certain emails leaked to Business Insider state that Coinbase is contemplating shutting down its affiliate program in the US for a temporary period of time. The decision might be in effect from the 19th of July. Claims from the promoters about the company slashing the commission bonus by a margin of 90 percent further add to the veracity of the rumors.

According to Coinbase, ” This has not been an easy decision, nor was it made lightly, but, due to crypto market conditions and the outlook for the remainder of 2022, Coinbase is unable to continue supporting incentivized traffic to its platform.”The program will apparently resume in 2023 according to the reports from the company. However, an exact date is yet to be given.

The report is regarded as a rather dreary red flag by the experts and it would be wise to be on guard. Because as the saying goes, “it is better to be safe than sorry.” Let us flip through a couple of tweets about the reports.

Dark times are ahead.

Such a brilliant analogy!

 

