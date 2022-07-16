Amazon instructs New York workers ‘don’t sign’ union cards

The e-commerce giant Amazon which has second position in the list of hiring employees in the U.S. has clearly shown its wish to stop all of its employees from signjng a union card. At a storehouse of the e-commerce firm, ALB1 in long-island of New York, the notice has been made very evident that the employees should not underwrite the union card.

The pictures of a new virtual notices were shared to Engadget by a staff at the firm. The existence of the signange was established by the another staff of the facility. He asserts to be part of the accomplishment hub from the beginning of its operations two years ago. As per the employee the roundabout of the anti-union banner soared on July 15 and revolves amdist around 7 distinct slides. All of these slides diligently demoralizes the employees of the firm from underwriting an association card.

The employee further added that this is happening in a continuous arc at the time of staff arrive and leave after completing their respective work period even when they go for their meals or for an interval.

The e-commerce giant is popular for sending notices to its employees demoralizing them from signing any union card at its different stores. Back in the month of March this year a news agency reported that the employees at an Amazon facility based in Staten Island, New York were ministered to a group of banners having cautious catchphrase such as “Is union life for me?” and “Will the voice of the association replace mine?”. The recent notice issued at the Amazon facility seems to amount to the most dynamic consideration that the firm has intiated in demonstrating it’s contempt for an assembled employees.

Apart from this the firm also holds a performance history of violating the workers policies and blocking the attempts to set up an association such as dismissing the employees or striking back against them, restricting the employees from sharing circulars. In fact the e-commerce giant has secretly forethought a false accusation movement against a significant planner.

The employees of the Amazon facility have been demanding to set up an association since past 2 months. Although, it is not evident if this unionisation attempt is indicating towards being a part of Amazon’s Labor Union.

As per the latest notice the regulators at this facility of Amazon thinks that the labour union group is the biggest ultimatum to the firm, Amazon said when the Amazon Labour Union was formed at the State Island warehouse of the firm few months ago.