You heard about many crypto coins such as bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin, litecoin, Shiba Inu, etc. In ordinary language, we call all the cryptos a digital currency that we can use globally without interference by third parties such as the government and financial institutions. Have you heard about the digital yuan that China recently launched? They also called it digital currency. You can invest in digital yuan using the trading platform https://www.yuan-pay-group.net

What is digital yuan?

The Digital yuan is a new digital currency recently launched in China that will replace China’s physical notes and coins with digital currency. The main motto of the country is to make a digital China where people can do transactions easily with a single mobile app where you do not need an internet connection. And the government will track all your transactions, whether small or large.

Is digital yuan a type of cryptocurrency?

No, the digital yuan is not a type of cryptocurrency. And it is the inspiration for cryptocurrency, and many other countries are also working on launching their digital currency. Still, the time is not specified, and China is the first mover to launch this digital yuan in china.

When the cryptocurrency was first popular, many people started using it to exchange illegal goods and services, tax evasion, etc. The central bank of every country was very frustrated because they were afraid of losing the value of their domestic currency. As a result, many central banks started to ban crypto. China has also banned crypto because it has no track of the money, and that’s why they launched the digital currency so they can track every small and sizeable significant transaction of a citizen, and no one can escape from this.

The points make it different from cryptocurrency.

There are the following points that make the digital cryptocurrency from china’s digital currency given below:-