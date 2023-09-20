Is Forza Horizon 5 Still One of the Best Open World Racing Games?

Forza Horizon 5, the latest instalment in the beloved Forza Horizon series, has taken the gaming world by storm. With its stunning visuals, expansive open-world environment, and a plethora of cars to choose from, it’s no wonder fans and newcomers alike are eager to take the virtual wheel. But as we dive into the world of Forza Horizon 5, it’s essential to explore where the series is actually headed from this amazing game, how it compares to some of the newer generation racing simulators, such as the new The Crew Motorfest, and finally how it also compares to its predecessor Forza Horizon 4.

A Visual Masterpiece

The first thing that players are always amazed by when a new addition to the Forza Horizon comes out is just how breathtaking its visual appeal is everytime. Even though the game came out back in 2021, it is still keeping up with other racing games that have come out recently, such as the new The Crew game, The Crew Motorfest. The level of realism in the environments of this game is truly one of the best out there, not just in the world of racing games.

Forza Horizon even takes it further than just having good graphics, but it also has awesome lighting effects, weather systems as well as dynamic day-night cycles that are true testaments to the power of even today’s modern gaming hardware.

Gameplay and Accessibility

Even though the graphics aspect of Forza Horizon 5 is probably its most standout feature that still holds up extremely well in today’s era the gameplay is still as engaging and accessible as it has ever been. What sets the Forza Horizon games apart from other racing games, as well as one of the main reasons as to why it is able to stay relevant and enjoyable for so long, is because they have always been able to strike a balance between realism and fun. Because of this, it makes the game accessible not only for those hardcore racing enthusiasts but also casual gamers out there.

Compared to Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5 is a game that has been built upon the epic game before it, which was Forza Horizon 4. The expanded and more exotic open-world map of Forza Horizon 5 is now placed in Mexico, which is quite a big improvement over the game’s depiction of the United Kingdom. Thanks to the varied landscapes and stunning views, it makes Mexico more visually stimulating for your virtual driving adventures.

Probably the most important thing within the world of racing games is definitely their cars, and Forza Horizon 5 has a more extensive car roster than Forza Horizon 4, and features an impressive selection of more than 500 vehicles, with more being added constantly. Within this roster, you’ll be able to choose from classic cars to modern supercars as well as everything in between as well, so car enthusiasts will definitely find plenty to satisfy their automotive cravings.

Another huge upgrade that Forza Horizon 5 got over Forza Horizon 4, is the addition of the Expedition mode, which gives players a more narrative-driver approach to exploration, and adds a lot more depth to the game and further encourages players to uncover the hidden gems of Mexico.

Lastly, the Forza Horizon 5 game also makes full use of the performance as well as the optimization of the next-gen gaming hardware to deliver smooth gameplay as well as quick loading times compared to Forza Horizon 4. When playing Forza Horizon 5 you’ll be in awe at how seamless the transitions between races and open-world environments are.

Overall, the Forza Horizon 5 game is just able to deliver a better overall gaming experience.

Where Can The Forza Horizon Series Go From Here?

There is no doubt at all that the Forza Horizon series has been an absolute hit ever since they first came out and everytime a mind blowing new addition appears they somehow manage to top it with their next one. If you loved the Forza Horizon 5 game, then you may be thinking where on earth could they improve. Well here are a few areas in which they could take their game in an exciting new direction.

Global Expansion

In previous Forza Horizon games we’ve seen players explore places like the United Kingdom as well as Mexico. In future instalments of the game they could expand on this and allow players to experience other exotic countries and places in the world that would offer new and diverse environments to race in.

Enhanced Storytelling

As we all know, racing games don’t often have great storytelling within them however with the introduction of the Expedition mode in Forza Horizon 5, we are shown that the series is capable of delivering a more narrative-driven experience. It would be awesome to see them expand on this element to lead to deeper and more engaging storytelling in the future games.

Innovative Gameplay Mechanics

There are many ways in which Forza Horizon would be able to continue being innovative, this could be through introducing new challenges, events or vehicle types in order to keep the series feeling fresh and exciting.

Conclusion

Forza Horizon 5 is a testament to the evolution of the racing game genre, pushing the boundaries of visual fidelity and delivering a gameplay experience that appeals to a broad audience. Its comparison to Forza Horizon 4 highlights the series’ commitment to improvement and innovation.

As we look to the future, the possibilities for Forza Horizon are limitless. Whether it’s exploring new locations, enhancing storytelling, introducing innovative gameplay mechanics, or embracing cross-platform play, one thing is clear: the Forza Horizon series is on an exciting and promising path, and fans can’t wait to see where it takes them next.