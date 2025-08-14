For years now, the car market has been shifting fewer people want sedans, and more want SUVs. It’s a trend that has reshaped entire product lines, and now it looks like the Genesis G70 might be next on the chopping block.

A report from Automotive News says industry analysts don’t see a second-generation G70 in the cards, and expect it to be pulled from showrooms after the 2027 model year. That wouldn’t just apply to the U.S., it would be global, including Genesis’s home turf in South Korea.

Officially, Genesis is keeping the door open. “We have no plans to discontinue G70 at this time,” a spokesperson told the outlet. But given the way sales are trending, the G70’s future feels… uncertain.

From a Strong Start to Softer Sales

The G70 landed in the U.S. in 2019 with a lot going for it: sharp looks, engaging handling, and a luxury cabin that undercut the Germans on price. A 2022 refresh made it sleeker and smarter inside, with a bigger infotainment screen and updated tech.

But the reality is, buyers have been looking elsewhere. In 2024, Genesis sold 12,258 G70s in the U.S., down slightly from the year before. This year, sales are down another 7 percent halfway through.

The SUV Shadow

In the same period, the GV70 and GV80 SUVs have been flying out of showrooms, 26,944 and 22,843 sold last year, respectively. It’s not hard to see where Genesis’s bread is buttered.

And it’s not just Genesis. The whole luxury sedan segment is feeling the squeeze. Sure, the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series still post healthy numbers, but even the Lexus IS is selling less than it used to, and Volvo has already killed off the S60.

Why It Matters

If the G70 really does exit in 2027, Genesis will lose its most affordable model. Right now, the 2026 G70 starts at $44,845. The cheapest GV70 SUV is almost $6,000 more. That’s a big jump for buyers who want to step into the brand without spending fifty grand.

It’s also worth noting that Genesis recently discontinued the Electrified G80, trimming back its sedan lineup even further.

The Road Ahead

Genesis hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but it’s clear the G70 is fighting an uphill battle. It’s a well-liked car in a segment that’s shrinking fast, and its sales numbers make it an easy target when the brand’s SUVs are outselling it two-to-one.

If the G70 does go, it won’t be alone. It’ll join a long list of once-loved sedans left behind as buyers choose higher ride heights, more cargo space, and the “command driving position” of an SUV.

For now, the G70 is still here. But the clock may already be ticking, and in the car world, once the countdown starts, it rarely stops.