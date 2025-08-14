Do you want to beat the Everdark Libra in Elden Ring: Nightreign? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen. Here, we shall see the steps to do the same, along with some pointers that we need to keep in mind in order to do so. Let us begin and cover every detail.

About Everdark Libra in Elden Ring: Nightreign

Everdark Libra in Elden Ring: Nightreign is a challenging boss that players have found to be testing their patience in most cases. He’s an enhanced and an updated version of the Equilibrious Beast Nightlord and is weak to Madness, Holy, and Fire damage. This is something you cannot forget throughout, as that’s your weapon. You’ll want to prioritize increasing your madness resistance by eating any Clarifying Boluses you find in the game. The fight itself involves a mix of melee attacks and area-of-effect magic spells that will inflict madness. He can also summon copies of players and madness turrets to test you to your limits there. Be ready to dodge his attacks and keep an eye out for the glowing crystals on the ground. If you pick them up and use them, they can help cleanse your madness buildup.

Steps to beat Everdark Libra

Now that we know about the Everdark Libra and what it is weak against, let us explore the steps that can help us defeat it.

Max your Madness Resistance

This is your top priority when you have to defeat a boss like this. Consume Clarifying Boluses for a permanent boost and equip any talismans or gear that increase your resistance to Madness there.

It is crucial, else the boss may prove dominant.

Exploit His Weaknesses

Focus on using Holy, Madness, or Fire damage. These three are the major attacks it is weak against. Incantations are great, as are weapons infused with these damage types, so you can use them. Slash damage is also effective here, so you can give it a try.

Dodge His Main Attacks Fast

Learn his patterns and try to keep up with your strategy accordingly. He has a variety of ground-based magical attacks you need to roll away from. Standing in the way or trying to tackle will only suck out your energy. The exploding sigil he places under you is particularly dangerous, so be cautious.

Manage the Summons Effectively

When he summons clones of you or Madness turrets, prioritize taking them out quickly. If you don’t, your energy may drop low, and things can go sloppy. They add too much chaos and can quickly build up your Madness meter.

Use the Crystals When Needed

As he fights, glowing crystals will appear on the ground. Running over them will cleanse your Madness buildup, so make sure to use them strategically when your meter gets high, as it is a great help.

Be Patient and Also Aggressive Against Him

Look for openings after his combos to get a few hits in, but don’t rush into it, as it can backfire. A fast, mobile playstyle can be a good option, but see how it works for you. Try to plan out a balanced strategy rather than being quick and aggressive alone.

That is all you need to know, and you can defeat Everdark Libra.