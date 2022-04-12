Is the US stock market closed on 15 April 2022?

Investors seldom go home for the day, regardless of whether they here and there need it. However, with Easter coming up, some could think about what that will mean for the securities exchange. The short response is: The securities exchange will be shut on April 15, 2022, for Good Friday. Furthermore, the security markets will close right on time around early afternoon on Good Friday and will likewise stay open on Maundy Thursday-a huge change from 2020.

A purported market occasion is any nonweekend day when the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or security showcases close for the afternoon. Typically, that occasion is something like Thanksgiving or Christmas.

On certain occasions or days near them, the securities exchanges stay open, while the security markets stay shut or close early. In some cases, the business sectors close for public long stretches of grieving, as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq did to respect the late president George H.W. Bramble in 2018.

On the off chance that a given occasion ends up occurring on Saturday, the Friday before it regularly turns into a financial exchange occasion. Additionally, showcases regularly close on the next Monday assuming the occasion lands on a Sunday.

Customary hours for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq go from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday. The business sectors are shut over the course of the end of the week.

The following are the stock market holidays in 2022 when the NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all fully closed:

Monday, Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 21 — Presidents’ Day

Friday, April 15 — Good Friday

Monday, May 30 — Memorial Day

Monday, June 20 — Observance of Juneteenth, as June 19 is a Sunday

Monday, July 4 — Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 5 — Labor Day

Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day

Monday, Dec. 26 — Observance of Christmas Day, which occurs on a Sunday.

Is The Stock Market Open On New Year’s Day 2022?

New Year’s Day 2022 falls on a Saturday. The stock market will not observe the holiday, either with closure or limited hours.

The bond markets close early, at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Stock markets will be open on that day.

Is The Stock Market Open The Thursday Before Good Friday?

The stock market holds regular hours on April 14, the date on which Maundy Thursday falls in 2022. Bond markets close early, at 2 p.m.

Is The Stock Market Open The Friday Before Memorial Day?

The stock market is open on Friday before Memorial Day. But the bond markets close early, at 2 p.m.

Is The Stock Market Open On July 1?

It is. But the bond markets shut down at 2 p.m.

Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Yes. The NYSE and the Nasdaq are open on Columbus Day, which in 2022 lands on Monday, Oct. 10.

As for the bond markets? Closed that day.

Is The Stock Market Open On Veterans Day?

Similarly, bond traders also have off for Veterans Day, which in 2022 takes place on Friday, Nov. 11. But the NYSE and the Nasdaq will hold regular hours.