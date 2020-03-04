ixigo infused funding In gogoBus Inter City Mobility Startup

gogoBus which is a New Delhi based smart bus has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a round led by the AI based travel app ixigo.

Ixigo investment is a part of the gogoBus first round of funding, alongside with some other prominent angel invetsors.

Commenting on the investment, Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & CEO, ixigo, said

“Despite buses being the most popular means of intercity transport in the country, the market is highly fragmented and non-standardised, with many pain-points worth solving in this segment. Generally, travellers end up planning a last-minute inter-city bus trip due to the lack of availability on trains and high flight fares. gogoBus allows people to do so in a smart and affordable manner.”

Adding to this, Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder and CTO, ixigo, said, “The bus market in India is quite attractive with over five billion bus trips a year. The gogoBus team’s prior operating experience with buses, domain knowledge of travel and transportation, coupled with ixigo’s demand-side scale will help disrupt the bus travel market in a big way.”

Amit Gupta, Co-founder, gogoBus, said, “Our aim is to set new standards when it comes to comfort and safety in bus travel. We offer a wide range of features including customised reclinable luxury seats, GPS-enabled buses, predefined pit stops and trained, verified and uniformed drivers to give an exemplary experience to all bus travellers. Within a month of launch, gogoBus takes pride in having covered 5,00,000+ km with a 4.8 rating on Google Play Store.”

