Trell secured $4M from Sequoia’s Surge and others

Bangalore based lifestyle community commerce platform Trell revealed that it had secured $4 million in the funding round of Pre-Series A led by the Sequoia Capital India Surge, Fosun RZ Capital, and KTB Network.

Some of the existing investors, WEH Ventures, Beenext, and Sprout Ventures, also participated in the round.

The new round of investment will be going to be used by Trell to strengthen its Machine Learning and AI efforts. It will further invest in expanding its community and penetrate deeper into the new Tier II and III markets by adding around ten regional languages by the end of 2020.

Krishna Vinjamuri, Executive Director at Fosun RZ Capital, said,

“Trell solves for the discovery of lifestyle choices for the next half billion population coming online. It is the largest platform in India growing at 25 percent month on month with strong engagement metrics. By extending the discovery to transactions, Trell can provide holistic solutions to their consumers.”

Comments

comments