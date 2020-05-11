Log In Register
Jack Dorsey Donates $10m To Aid Inmate Relief During Covid-19

AvatarDev Chinnappa
News

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that he would be donating $10 million to REFORM Alliance to get PPE to inmates in America.

Founded by artists Meek Mill and Shawn Carted (Jay-Z), REFORM Alliance is an organization aimed at reducing and bettering the circumstances of those currently trapped by the criminal justice system. During the pandemic, the organization is working to provide private protection equipment to incarcerated individuals.

The U.S. prison system has been overrun with cases of the virus. This has been attributed to poor sanitation practices and an inability to implement social distancing measures.

Amongst the plethora of founders, CEOs and eminent figures utilizing their resources to aid the global struggle, the Square CEO has adopted an extremely proactive approach. Dorsey had previously allocated $1 billion worth of his resources to his “Start Small” global fund for Covid relief. 

