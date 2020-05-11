Jack Dorsey Donates $10m To Aid Inmate Relief During Covid-19

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that he would be donating $10 million to REFORM Alliance to get PPE to inmates in America.

$10mm to @REFORM Alliance to get PPE to every prison and jail in America, all towards their mission of reforming the criminal justice system. Watch this and #AnswerTheirCall: https://t.co/z3GmNqz9jS — jack (@jack) May 11, 2020

Founded by artists Meek Mill and Shawn Carted (Jay-Z), REFORM Alliance is an organization aimed at reducing and bettering the circumstances of those currently trapped by the criminal justice system. During the pandemic, the organization is working to provide private protection equipment to incarcerated individuals.

Shout out Jack Dorsey ceo of twitter donated 10 million to reform to help our people!!! Means a lot! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

The U.S. prison system has been overrun with cases of the virus. This has been attributed to poor sanitation practices and an inability to implement social distancing measures.

Of the top 10 COVID-19 hotspots in the US, 8 are linked to prisons and jails. The goal is to help ensure the incarcerated population, correctional officers, healthcare workers, & personnel working state, federal, & private facilities are protected from COVID-19 exposure. — jack (@jack) May 11, 2020

Amongst the plethora of founders, CEOs and eminent figures utilizing their resources to aid the global struggle, the Square CEO has adopted an extremely proactive approach. Dorsey had previously allocated $1 billion worth of his resources to his “Start Small” global fund for Covid relief.

