Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, strongly criticized Elon Musk’s conduct.

In a recent turn of events, Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, strongly criticized Elon Musk’s conduct during his time at the social media giant. According to [CNBC], Dorsey stated that “it all went south” after Musk joined Twitter’s board in 2018. Dorsey’s comments come after Musk’s recent departure from Twitter’s board of directors.

Dorsey’s comments, which were made in an interview with CNBC, have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people expressing surprise at the outspoken criticism of Musk from such a prominent figure in the tech industry. Some have praised Dorsey for speaking out against what they see as Musk’s problematic conduct, while others have criticized him for airing his grievances in public.

According to Dorsey, the problems at Twitter began when Musk became involved with the company in 2022. At the time, Musk was reportedly interested in buying a stake in the social media giant and was in talks with Dorsey about a possible deal. However, the negotiations fell apart when Musk abruptly backed out, leaving Twitter in a difficult position.

“It all went south when Elon backed out of the deal,” Dorsey told CNBC. “I think he saw the potential in Twitter and wanted to get involved, but for whatever reason, he changed his mind. And that left us in a tough spot.”

Dorsey went on to criticize Musk’s leadership style, saying that he was too focused on his own interests and not enough on the needs of the company. “Elon is a brilliant guy, but he’s also very self-centered,” Dorsey said. “He’s not interested in building a great company or serving the needs of his employees. He’s just interested in making money and boosting his own ego.”

Dorsey’s comments have been met with a mix of skepticism and support from the tech industry. Some have questioned why he waited so long to speak out against Musk, while others have applauded his willingness to criticize a powerful figure in the industry.

One person who has come out in support of Dorsey is venture capitalist and tech commentator Chamath Palihapitiya. In a tweet, Palihapitiya called Dorsey a “true leader” and said that Musk’s behavior at Twitter was “unacceptable.”

“Jack Dorsey is a true leader for speaking out against Elon Musk,” Palihapitiya wrote. “Musk’s behavior at Twitter was unacceptable, and it’s time for him to be held accountable.”

Others, however, have been more critical of Dorsey’s comments, arguing that he is simply trying to shift blame for Twitter’s problems onto someone else. Some have pointed out that Dorsey himself was CEO of Twitter during a period of significant turmoil for the company, including a decline in user growth and a series of high-profile controversies over content moderation.

“Jack Dorsey is just trying to deflect attention away from his own failures at Twitter,” wrote one Twitter user. “He had plenty of opportunities to fix the company’s problems, but he failed. Now he’s trying to blame someone else for his own mistakes.”

Despite the controversy, it’s clear that Dorsey’s comments have put a spotlight on the relationship between Musk and Twitter. While Musk has been an active user of the platform for years, his behavior on the site has often been controversial, with some critics accusing him of using his massive following to bully and harass other users.

In conclusion, Jack Dorsey’s criticism of Elon Musk’s conduct at Twitter is a reminder of the importance of responsible leadership in the tech industry. While Musk’s contributions to innovation cannot be denied, his behavior on social media and his leadership style have been called into question. As the tech industry continues to evolve, it is important that leaders like Musk are held accountable for their actions and that they work to create a culture of respect and responsibility in the workplace.

