Jaguar, once the crown jewel of British luxury cars and now owned by India’s Tata Motors, recently launched a bold new ad campaign that has stirred up significant online debate. Titled “Copy Nothing,” the provocative commercial aims to signal a fresh start for the struggling brand, but not everyone is convinced.

An Ad That Raises More Questions Than Answers

In a bid to redefine itself, Jaguar released a 30-second ad featuring an eclectic mix of ethnically diverse, gender-fluid models dressed in striking, androgynous outfits against vibrant, eye-catching backgrounds. The ad makes lofty promises, declaring that Jaguar will “break moulds,” “delete ordinary,” and “copy nothing.” Yet, despite its bold aesthetic, the commercial doesn’t feature a single car, leaving many viewers questioning its relevance to the luxury vehicle brand.

The ad’s unconventional approach drew both admiration and mockery. Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped, “Do you sell cars?” while others criticized the focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion—topics that have become polarizing in many circles. Some people on X said the new ad campaign was part of a culture war, and overtly ‘woke’. Some took to social media, humorously comparing the ad to an encounter with “the entire DEI department in an elevator.”

Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern, defended the ad, saying the creative team was not influenced by anything illicit. Instead, he emphasized that the ad was part of a calculated effort to revamp the brand’s image and connect with a new, younger audience.

A Brand at a Crossroads

The timing of Jaguar’s rebranding is critical. The brand has been struggling with poor sales, especially when compared to its sibling brand, Land Rover. For the fiscal year ending March 2024, Jaguar sold just 67,000 vehicles, far behind Land Rover’s 115,000-unit sales of the popular Defender SUV. The situation worsened in the first half of fiscal 2025, with a steep 40% drop in sales, resulting in just 14,000 cars sold. This accounted for a meager 8% of Jaguar Land Rover’s total volume.

Jaguar’s managing director, Rawdon Glover, has acknowledged the severity of the situation, calling the rebranding effort a “complete reset” for the struggling company. “We had to be fearless to bring back such a globally renowned brand,” Glover said, indicating that this bold move is Jaguar’s last shot at rejuvenation.

The company plans to unveil its Design Vision Concept at Miami Art Week on December 2, offering a preview of Jaguar’s future as an all-electric vehicle (EV) brand. The transition to EVs is set to be completed by 2026, with three new models in the pipeline. This marks a dramatic shift from the company’s long history of combustion engine cars, and it follows the recent decision to stop selling new cars in Jaguar’s home market, the United Kingdom.

Skepticism and Criticism

Despite Jaguar’s ambitious plans, the “Copy Nothing” ad has drawn skepticism. Critics argue that bold marketing campaigns must be backed by tangible products that meet customer expectations, and for now, Jaguar’s offerings remain limited.

Adding to the controversy is the ad’s redesign of the iconic Jaguar logo, now stylized as “JaGUar.” While intended to signal a fresh start, the new logo has received ridicule online, with some dismissing it as a gimmick.

The backlash has extended beyond social media. Jaguar’s parent company, Tata Motors, saw a dip in its stock price shortly after the ad’s release, although it remains unclear whether the campaign played a direct role in the decline. Some observers worry that the controversy could lead to boycotts, further tarnishing the brand’s image.

A High-Risk Gamble

Jaguar’s pivot to electric vehicles mirrors a broader industry trend, but the transition poses significant challenges. The luxury car market has long been defined by traditional performance vehicles, and Jaguar’s success will depend on how well it can win over a customer base that may be resistant to such a dramatic shift.

While some brands, such as Bud Light, have seen financial setbacks following controversial campaigns, others have managed to survive and even thrive. The outcome of Jaguar’s rebranding will largely depend on whether it can deliver on its promises while staying true to the values of its existing customer base.