Though it sounds trite to say this today, 2023 has been among the best years ever for video game launches. There’s no doubt that 2023 has produced some of the best video games ever made, even though the industry has lost a lot of money due to negligent mismanagement. Many of those have ended up on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has unquestionably had one of its best years, demonstrating time and time again that it truly is the best deal in gaming right now even in the face of some fierce competition from PlayStation Plus with high-profile releases like Starfield and Forza Motorsport to independent gems like Cocoon and Sea of Stars. It’s time to look forward now, and the Xbox Game Pass is already looking like it will have a great year in 2024. However, its current January lineup might use one or two major titles to get things started.

Dredge is the new Xbox Game Pass title for January 2024

Dredge, among the top independent games of 2023, would be a fantastic addition to Xbox Game Pass in January. In the Lovecraftian-themed fishing game Dredge, players use a trawler to cruise the waters, collecting fish to sell for upgrades that allow them to go farther to sea. But in the dark depths, there’s much more waiting for them than simply fish. Xbox Game Pass has shown a special affinity for indie games in 2023; the addition of Dredge in January 2024 would be a fantastic way to continue this trend into the new year.

January 2024’s Xbox Game Pass New Title: Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As one of the most underappreciated games of the past several years, Marvel’s Midnight Suns was first launched in December 2022. Take-Two, the film’s publishers, saw Midnight Suns as a commercial failure despite the film receiving generally positive reviews. On Xbox Game Pass, it could find fresh life. For fans of dark Marvel storytelling and card games, Midnight Suns is a must-play for enthusiasts of both genres. It is a card-based strategy game with an unexpectedly deep tale and an amazing cast of Marvel heroes and villains.

Armored Core 6 is the January 2024 Xbox Game Pass new release

Armored Core 6 would be a great addition to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, especially after winning the Best Action Game trophy at the 2023 Game Awards. Armored Core 6 is an amazing modern take on the beloved mech-shooter series, even if it lacks the typical Soulslike feeling for which FromSoftware is now known. The game’s design is reminiscent of Sekiro even though it isn’t Soulslike. Obtaining an Xbox Game Pass would truly start 2024 in style, even though it’s improbable to happen this soon following launch.

January 2024 Xbox Game Pass New Title: Viewfinder

One of the most subtle indie games of 2023, Viewfinder is a title that’s far more likely to be included in Xbox Game Pass in 2024. This creative little puzzle game, which has only been released on PC and PlayStation thus far, would be fantastic to see arrive on Xbox in the new year. When it comes, it should make use of the Xbox Game Pass feature.