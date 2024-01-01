Konami continues to make a lot of money from the Metal Gear Solid IP even with 60 million copies sold and a heritage spanning 25 years. The publisher has announced a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 and lately decided to revisit many of the previous games in this series. This year, the Master Collection will be released.

Nonetheless, it appears that plans are already on for another IP rework. Why this matters Many studios are capitalizing on the nostalgia and quality of their old IPs by releasing remakes and remasters since they are a safe strategy for the business. The source of this information is Areajugones. The source now asserts that they are aware of the Japanese publisher’s plans, having previously provided correct information regarding the God of War Ragnarok DLC.

The upcoming remake from Konami is reportedly based on the original Metal Gear Solid game. It goes on to say that although Konami is presently concentrating on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, this project has already been in the works for a long time. Recently, an amazing Unreal Engine 5 video was released, emphasizing this focus. The original Metal Gear Solid remake will receive greater attention when the publisher launches the remake.

Even if Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater takes a while to come out, an official announcement for the next remake might come as early as 2024. This is because the game is anticipated to be out next year. In order to give the creators more time to work on the PS5’s new hardware, the source also states that the Metal Gear Solid remake will not be launched on previous generation platforms.

About Metal Gear Solid Game

Konami created and released Metal Gear, an action-adventure stealth game, for the MSX2. In 1987, it was made available for the system in Japan and several regions of Europe. It was the first video game wholly produced by Hideo Kojima, who would go on to lead the majority of the Metal Gear series’ titles. It is regarded as the game that popularized the stealth game genre.

The goal of the game is for the player to take control of Solid Snake, a military agent tasked with sneaking inside the enemy’s stronghold without coming into direct contact with the patrolling guards. The game goes into “Alert Mode” if the player is detected. To resume infiltration in this scenario, Snake needs to get out of the enemy’s line of sight. Depending on the conditions surrounding the discovery, many escape strategies exist.

Konami clarification

Konami has already said that it is amenable to such remakes in the future. On the basis of popular desire, the publisher will choose which game to recreate. We don’t find this claim all that unexpected or surprising, given the game industry has already become overly dependent on remakes and remasters. Konami appears to be making effective use of this intellectual property from a business standpoint, and it is aware of its value.