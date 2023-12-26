Japan is all set to roll out regulations that could reshape the mobile landscape. The proposed legislation, set to hit the parliament floor in 2024, targets industry giants like Apple and Google, urging them to open up their mobile operating systems to external app stores and payments. This initiative is a response to growing concerns about these companies monopolizing the Japanese market and stifling healthy competition.

Navigating the New Rules: App Stores, Payments, Search, Browsers, and Operating Systems

The upcoming legislation takes a comprehensive approach, focusing on four critical areas: app stores and payments, search, browsers, and operating systems. The primary goal is to prevent platform operators from cornering users within their ecosystems, shutting out potential rivals. This strategic move seeks to counter the perceived dominance of tech giants, especially in app distribution and in-app payment processing.

Enforcing Compliance: Japan Fair Trade Commission Steps In

To ensure compliance, the legislation looks to give teeth to the Japan Fair Trade Commission, allowing it to impose fines for violations. Drawing inspiration from existing antitrust law models, these penalties are expected to hover around 6% of the revenue from problematic activities. The specifics of these fines are slated to be ironed out in the upcoming spring.

Targeting the Big Players: Applicability and Impact Assessment

The legislation sets its sights on companies based on criteria such as sales and user numbers, honing in on multinational giants rather than Japanese enterprises. The objective is to level the playing field, fostering fair competition in the Japanese tech market.

Breaking Down Apple and Google Monopolies

Concerns about effective monopolies have been raised, particularly regarding Apple’s control over app distribution on iPhones and in-app payments and Google’s analogous practices. Apple’s App Store exclusivity and a 30% cut from in-app payments, coupled with Google’s insistence on its billing system for third-party app platforms, can translate into users paying more for identical content or services compared to other platforms.

Unlocking Opportunities: Third-Party App Stores and Payments

The legislation aims to dismantle these monopolies, compelling tech giants to open the door to third-party app stores and payment systems, provided they adhere to security and privacy standards. This move is anticipated to empower Japanese companies, enabling them to operate dedicated game stores on iOS devices and utilize payment systems with reduced fees from local fintech companies.

Market Dynamics: Expansion and Regulatory Alignment

With Japan’s mobile app market projected to swell to $29.2 billion in 2023, a considerable leap from 2018 figures, the government is eager to ensure a competitive landscape that serves both consumers and businesses. This legislation mirrors global efforts to regulate tech giants, drawing parallels with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, set to take full effect in 2024.

Preventing Favoritism: Search-Related Provisions in Focus

Beyond app stores and payments, the legislation takes a stance on search engine operators, prohibiting them from favoring their own services. This provision aims to curtail practices such as prioritizing a company’s tools in search results, aligning with measures outlined in the European Union’s Digital Markets Act.

Global Ripples: Google’s U.S. Antitrust Settlement

Japan’s proposed legislation aligns with international endeavors to rein in tech giants. Recent reports from the United States reveal that Google has agreed to a hefty $700 million settlement in an antitrust case linked to its app store. These developments underscore a worldwide shift toward regulating and ensuring fair competition in the tech industry. As Japan spearheads these regulations, the world awaits to witness how this will reshape the future of the mobile market.