In the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicles (EVs), Japan once again proves its prowess in innovation with the introduction of the HW Electro Puzzle. This compact solar-powered van is set to make its U.S. debut in 2025, representing a significant leap in the realm of eco-friendly transportation, especially in the commercial vehicle market.

What is Puzzle?

The HW Electro Puzzle is a compact, solar-powered van developed by HW Electro. It is designed to be an eco-friendly and innovative solution for transportation, particularly in the commercial vehicle market. The van is a product of Japan’s transition from traditional “kei cars” to electric power. With a length of only 3.4 meters (11.2 feet), the Puzzle is smaller than typical vans in the United States, making it ideal for small businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint. The interior of the Puzzle features two seats and ample cargo space, offering versatility for various commercial uses. Additionally, the van’s futuristic design and solar roof further highlight its innovative features. The solar roof allows the van to convert sunlight into electrical power, contributing to sustainable energy use in vehicles. The HW Electro Puzzle is expected to make its U.S. debut in 2025.

Specifications of the Minivan

The specifications of the HW Electro Puzzle minivan include:

– Dimensions: The Puzzle minivan measures 3,395 mm (133.7 inches) long, 1,475 mm (58.1 inches) wide, and 1,920 mm (75.6 inches) tall, with a wheelbase of 2,480 mm (97.6 inches).

– Maximum Load Capacity: The minivan has a maximum load capacity of 350 kg (771.6 lbs).

– Powertrain: The Puzzle is powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery.

– Range: The minivan offers an electric range of 125 miles (201 km) on a single charge.

– Solar Panels: The minivan is equipped with roof-mounted solar panels to provide clean energy and ensure functionality even during power outages.

– Interior Features: The cabin of the Puzzle minivan can seat two people and has a customizable interior layout with pinboard-style surfaces for attaching accessories and tools. It also features a digital dash, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and physical environmental controls.

– Exterior Features: The minivan has sliding rear doors for easy cargo management. It also includes onboard AC power supplies, USB ports, Wi-Fi internet connectivity, and emergency tools, which are accessible from the outside to assist others in case of emergencies.

– Safety Features: The Puzzle minivan comes with a crowbar and a first-aid kit for added safety.

– Availability: The Puzzle minivan is set to hit the US market in 2025.

Who Should Buy the Puzzle?

Other than the micro mobility enthusiasts, HW Electro Puzzle is an ideal choice for several groups of individuals and businesses who are seeking eco-friendly transportation options and innovative solutions.

The compact size and eco-friendly features of the Puzzle make it a perfect fit for small businesses that are focused on reducing their environmental impact. Whether it’s for local deliveries, transportation of goods, or any other commercial use, the Puzzle offers an efficient and sustainable option.

Its compact size and versatility make it an attractive choice for individuals and solo travelers looking for an environmentally friendly vehicle. Despite its smaller interior space, the Puzzle can serve as a solo camper, allowing people to experience the freedom of travel while minimizing their carbon footprint.

The Puzzle’s small size and maneuverability make it well-suited for navigating congested city streets. Delivery and logistics services operating in urban areas can benefit from the Puzzle’s compact design, allowing for efficient delivery of goods while reducing congestion and emissions.

Since its interior can be customized to serve as a mobile office or workstation. With the addition of a desk, power outlets, and internet connectivity, businesses that require mobile workspaces for their employees can find value in the Puzzle’s compact and versatile design.