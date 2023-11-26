Concept art for a sliced character identified only as Spider-Girl was made public by a Sonic Adventure designer. She wasn’t included in the games, even though she would have eventually received a formal name. She did, however, work on the project long enough to provide a character design in at least one draft.

Thanks to Game Rant, we have former Sega artist Satoshi Okano, who worked on both Sonic Adventure games and Sonic Jam, for providing this sketch. Although Spider-Girl was previously unknown to us, here is a rare glimpse at the character who, for whatever reason, was left out of the finished product.

This drawing is consistent with the one and only other known artwork that features Spider-Girl. Though initially unknown to the spectators, this player did make it to the championship match. In 2020, Okano provided some clarification on this, stating that an asset found by a fan showed the altered version of Spider Woman. Although fans are anxious to learn more, it’s unclear if there are any further images of the figure available. In particular, they are trying to locate a 3D model of Spider-Girl; however, given Okano has not yet made any mention of one, it is possible that she has never owned one. In any case, there isn’t one in the game’s files, otherwise, we would have probably discovered it by now.

Glimpse of Rogue personality

Given that Rogue the Bat also has a more, well-feminine appearance than she does, some fans believe that she replaced her. Its drawing also gives us a glimpse of Rogue’s personality, so it’s most likely simply a straight translation of it to the beloved bat that we all know and love. Since his debut in Sonic Adventure 2, Rogue has established himself as a staple of the series. Maybe Spider-Girl might have had a better name than Spider-Girl in another universe. Perhaps Rogue the Spider? Who knows? We have yet to learn whether Sega exchanged any name drafts with one another.

Sonic Adventures Gameplay

Action and role-playing components may be found in the 3D platform game Sonic Adventure. Controlling one of the six anthropomorphic heroes, players must battle against Doctor Robotnik and his robotic army in order to stop them from obtaining the seven mystical Chaos Emeralds and the terrible Chaos. As the game goes on, six playable characters with unique backstories and traits become available. A light-speed dash, homing attack, and spin dash are all executed by Sonic the Hedgehog; Miles “Tails” Prower uses his tails to fly, swim, and assault robots; The Echidna Knuckles punches, climbs walls, and glides; Amy Rose’s hammer may be used to fight adversaries; Slow-moving Big the Cat is equipped with a casting fishing rod, while E-102 Gamma is capable of firing laser beams.