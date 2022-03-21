Japanese-Inspired Manga Art by Colombian Artist Debuted in Dubai and as an NFT

If you keep close tabs on NFT-related developments and are also a huge comic book fan, you’ve certainly heard of Mogul Productions. Mogul is an immersive and inclusive platform transforming how movies and other forms of art and entertainment get funded through decentralization, allowing members of its expansive community to participate in the production process. The company made headlines multiple times through the course of 2021, for setting a series of industry firsts. These firsts include a live streamed event in which an original painting by world-renowned Marvel and DC Comics Artist Rob Prior, was set on fire and auctioned as an NFT soon after. Mogul also captured the attention of comic fans by auctioning The Legacy Collection: Portraits of Stan Lee by Rob Prior, which featured 10 striking works of art produced in collaboration with (and signed by) Lee himself before his passing.

Mogul Productions is at it again, this time in collaboration with Bybit, a crypto trading platform that is over five million members strong with over 100 assets, 100 contracts, and 24/7 multilingual support. As part of this collaboration, the companies released the first in an upcoming series of artworks by Colombian artist Homero “HG” Ganem in front of a global audience at Art Dubai, the Middle East’s biggest and most prestigious art fair. The first piece was sold in under one minute during a presale. The first piece by HG is titled “The Real Captain Tsubasa.” Captain Tsubasa is a globally renowned manga series authored by Yōichi Takahashi, which has gone onto become a popular TV series from 1983-1995. The protagonist of this series is Tsubasa Oozora—an 11-year-old elementary school student who is passionate about football (American soccer) and dreams of one day winning the FIFA World Cup for Japan.

According to the description of the image on the Bybit site, “The Real Captain Tsubasa, 2021: The year is 1982 On the world stage in Spain, the first test for an aspiring star all eyes are on him, and the pressure is mounting. From this fiery test emerges The Real Captain taking on more than 5 defenders at a time, to take the mantle as the best player in the world. This piece also comes with the original art painting.”

HG’s unique style is a combination of paint strokes on photography. By collaborating imagery with his free hand artwork, HG creates an intercommunication that speaks volumes, demonstrating a storyline in most of his works that combines real life with fiction. His non-traditional mediums include wood, metal, and spray paint to bring his pop-fusion aesthetic to life. HG is known to infuse his work with stories and experiences from his own life story growing up in South America, and the women who were the backbone of his family.