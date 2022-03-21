Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Down 16.94%

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) has fallen Monday morning, with the stock falling – 16.94% in pre-market exchanging to 20.3. NLSN’s transient specialized score of 49 demonstrates that the stock has exchanged less bullishly throughout the last month than 51% of stocks available. In the Consulting Services industry, which positions 52 out of 146 ventures, NLSN positions are higher than 32% of stocks. Nielsen Holdings PLC has risen 41.19% throughout the most recent month, shutting at $17.07 on February 21. During this timeframe, the stock fell as low as $16.61 and as high as $25.78. NLSN has a normal investigator proposal of Buy. The organization has a normal value focus of $25.50.

Nielsen Holdings PLC has a Long-Term Technical position of 78. This implies that exchanging in the course of the last 200 exchanging days has put the organization in the upper portion of stocks with 22% of the market scoring higher. In the Consulting Services industry which is number 60 by this measurement, NLSN positions better compared to 83% of stocks.

-Nielsen Holdings PLC is set to deliver income on 5/5/2022. During their last income discharge, the organization posted EPS of $2.67. – We don’t have a set profit date for Nielsen Holdings PLC as of now. Click Here To Get The Full Report on Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Nielsen shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Nielsen is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) in the Business – Information Services industry that ranks in the Top 45% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, no analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, while one analyst has revised the estimate downward. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from 43 cents per share to 41 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Nielsen right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Investors in Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022, $27.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.