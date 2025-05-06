The State Bank of India (SBI) and other important parties are in advanced negotiations with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to purchase a significant amount of Yes Bank, potentially leading to one of the biggest mergers and acquisitions in the Indian banking industry. After senior SMBC executives traveled to Mumbai to meet with SBI and other major shareholders to settle the arrangements, the months-long talks recently gained up steam.

Reports suggest SMBC is considering multiple routes for the acquisition. One option is to initially acquire less than 26% of Yes Bank, followed by a merger via a share swap. Another scenario involves SMBC directly purchasing up to 26% and subsequently launching an open offer for an additional 26%. If the deal progresses to a majority stake, SMBC could ultimately hold up to 51% in Yes Bank, subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) norms. The deal is estimated to be valued at around $1.7 billion, potentially making it the largest-ever banking M&A in India.

Regulatory Hurdles and Precedents:

The acquisition talks come at a time when India’s FDI policy caps individual foreign bank ownership in private sector banks at 15%, with aggregate foreign ownership allowed up to 74%. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has previously made exceptions in cases involving distressed banks, such as Fairfax’s acquisition of Catholic Syrian Bank and DBS’s takeover of Lakshmi Vilas Bank. In Yes Bank’s case, sources indicate that SMBC has received verbal assurances from the RBI regarding the possibility of majority ownership, though voting rights would remain capped at 26% under current regulations.

Despite the advanced stage of negotiations, Yes Bank has clarified through stock exchange filings that discussions with SMBC are still preliminary and speculative. The bank emphasized that it routinely explores opportunities to enhance shareholder value but stated that there is nothing material to disclose under current regulatory norms. SBI, which owns a 24% stake in Yes Bank, has been actively seeking a new strategic investor since the bank’s turnaround following a 2020 RBI-led rescue. Other major Indian financial institutions, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and LIC, collectively hold 11.34% in Yes Bank, while Advent International and Carlyle Group own 9.2% and 6.84%, respectively.

Market Impact and Strategic Implications:

Yes Bank’s stock price immediately responded to the news of the possible stake sale, rising more than 9% in early trade before reversing gains following the bank’s explanation. The market’s expectation of a significant change in Yes Bank’s ownership and strategy is shown by the stock’s abrupt movement. SMBC would become Yes Bank’s largest shareholder and have the authority to suggest a replacement for the current CEO, whose tenure expires in October, if it is successful in gaining a majority ownership. As a sign of its sustained dedication to the sector, SMBC has already made India a distinct operating region.

For SBI and other domestic shareholders, the entry of a global banking powerhouse like SMBC could provide a strong foundation for Yes Bank’s continued recovery and growth. Since its rescue in 2020, Yes Bank has seen total deposits rise to Rs 2.85 lakh crore in FY25, and its asset quality has improved significantly, with gross non-performing assets dropping to 1.6%. The bank’s ability to attract a major foreign investor is seen as a testament to its turnaround and future prospects.

Conclusion:

The ongoing discussions highlight the growing interest of international financial institutions in India’s banking sector as well as the difficulties of navigating complex regulatory systems, even if the merger is not yet closed and is still pending shareholder and regulatory clearances. The management of Yes Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to openness and compliance, promising investors that any significant changes will be announced as soon as possible.

As the talks progress, the Indian banking sector is watching closely. If completed, the SMBC-Yes Bank deal could set new benchmarks for foreign investment in Indian banks and reshape the competitive landscape. For Yes Bank, the potential partnership with SMBC promises not just capital infusion but also access to international expertise and networks, positioning the bank for a new phase of growth and stability.