The sub-20,000 segment is teeming with new smartphone models. With brands like iQOO, vivo, Samsung, and others launching budget-friendly performers regularly, the options are now unlimited. From phones with the best battery life to ones with unbeatable multitasking capabilities and camera performance, this segment has it all! However, with an array of choices available, it is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed and confused.

So, when it comes to top phones under Rs. 20,000, most of us rely on customer reviews and expert picks to narrow down our options and pick favourites. This guide outlines the top-rated phones under Rs. 20,000 in India according to customer reviews and experts. Once you have gone through the guide and picked your favourite, you can purchase it in Easy EMIs by shopping at a Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Customer favourites: Highest-rated budget phones under Rs. 20,000

Vivo T4x 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB ROM)

All-day battery life is one of the strongest selling points for vivo T4x 5G. According to customer reviews, the 6,500 mAh battery onboard ensures hours of usage without charging breaks. The phone also packs 44W quick-charging support to cut down on downtimes. Thanks to the 50MP AI camera and AI photo editing features, the vivo T4x 5G also ranks high on the list of the top camera phones under Rs. 20,000.

vivo T4x 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB ROM) Display 6.72-inch FHD+ display RAM 8GB ROM 256GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Battery 6,500 mAh Rear cameras 50MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Operating system Android 15 Price Rs. 16,999

Motorola G85 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM)

motorola G85 5G finds a spot on the list of top phones under Rs. 20,000 due to its customer-centric features and design. This budget-friendly smartphone gets a robust Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor and 13 5G network bands for lag-free hyperspeed performance. According to customers, the immersive 120Hz 3D curved pOLED screen of the handset is perfect for binge-watching content and gaming.

motorola G85 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) Display 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display RAM 12GB ROM 256GB Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G Battery 5,000 mAh Rear cameras 50MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Operating system Android 14 Price Rs. 18,999

Samsung Galaxy F06 (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

If you want to experience 5G speeds without spending more than Rs. 11,000, then Samsung Galaxy F06 is the right choice for you. This top-rated phone under Rs. 20,000 comes equipped with the highest number of 5G bands in the segment. This ensures that the Samsung Galaxy F06 offers faster downloads, smoother streams, and lag-free gaming. Customers using the device also appreciate the massive 5,000 mAh battery onboard and remain impressed with the segment’s only 25W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F06 (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Display 6.7-inch HD+ display RAM 6GB ROM 128GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Battery 5,000 mAh Rear cameras 50MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Operating system Android 15 Price Rs. 10,699

Expert picks: Best budget phones under Rs. 20,000

POCO X7 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB ROM)

According to experts, the POCO X7 5G sports one of the best displays among phones under Rs. 20,000. The 1.5K Dolby Vision display gets a curved AMOLED design to deliver immersive, razor-sharp frames. This 3,000 nits bright display offers impeccable clarity even under direct sunlight. Experts also score the phone high on photography. The 50MP OIS lens, with AI-enhancing imagery features, makes it a good phone under Rs. 20,000 for photography enthusiasts.

POCO X7 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB ROM) Display 6.67-inch AMOLED display RAM 8GB ROM 256GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Battery 5,500 mAh Rear cameras 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 20MP Operating system Android 14 Price Rs. 19,999

iQOO Z9s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

iQOO Z9s 5G is designed to elevate your cinematic experiences with its 120Hz 3D AMOLED curved display. The 200Hz instant sampling rate of this screen makes it perfect for avid gamers. The Z9s 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with a 720K+ AnTuTu score. Experts consider this one of the best performance numbers for phones under Rs. 20,000. Apart from streamlined multitasking, iQOO Z9s 5G also stands out due to its expandable memory capacity (up to 8GB) and OIS 50 MP camera with Aura light capabilities.

iQOO Z9s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Display 6.77-inch AMOLED display RAM 8GB ROM 128GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Battery 5,500 mAh Rear cameras 50MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Operating system Android 14 (Funtouch OS 14 skin) Price Rs. 19,135

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G is hailed as one of the best all-rounder phones under Rs. 20,000 by experts. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and up to 20GB of expandable RAM, this smartphone lets you multitask without encountering any lag. This smartphone also scores high in terms of camera performance, with a stellar 50MP + 50MP rear camera setup and TrueLens Engine that ensures every shot is well-balanced and crisp. For gaming brilliance, Nothing Phone (2a) packs a 3,200 mm2 vapour chamber and a flexible AMOLED screen.

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display RAM 8GB ROM 128GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Battery 5,000 mAh Rear cameras 50MP + 50MP Front camera 32MP Operating system Android 14 Price Rs. 17,999

Buy top-rated phones under Rs. 20,000 without feeling the pocket pinch

Budget smartphones under Rs. 20,000 are designed to help you meet your streaming, gaming, and browsing needs without going overboard with the expense. However, there may be times when paying for the handset upfront can be challenging, especially if you are on a tight budget. You can overcome this challenge by shopping for phones under Rs. 20,000 at Bajaj Finserv partner store. Instead of paying the phone’s total cost upfront, you can shop for it on Easy EMIs and pay for it over several months.

So, if you are ready to upgrade to a new phone under Rs. 20,000, all you have to do is visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. Apart from Easy EMI plans, you can even score selectively valid perks and exclusive discounts to make your shopping experience even more rewarding.

