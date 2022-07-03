Jeff Bezos hits out at White House over Inflation

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has slammed US President Joe Biden over his latest remarks asking gas companies to cut their prices amid rising inflation in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Biden stated, “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril.”

He also asked the companies to immediately bring down the prices they are charging at the pumps to reflect the cost they pay for the product.

Bezos has minced no words in criticizing Biden’s policies, particularly those that deal with inflation. This time, the US President issued a strong warning to gas firms to counteract rising costs.

Reacting to Biden’s instruction to companies, Bezos stated, “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics (sic).

Bezos on Inflation

Previously, Bezos and the White House feuded over rising inflation, which the White House sought to blame on large companies like Bezos’ Amazon.

“They understandably want to muddy the topic,” Bezos tweeted in May. “They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren’t causing inflation and neither are wealthy people.”

“Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country,” Bezos had tweeted.

The running dispute has been unusual for Bezos as generally seeks to avoid political fights in public.