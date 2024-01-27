Due to a federal judge’s decision that prevented their proposed merger, JetBlue Airways issued a warning that it may abandon its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines the following week. According to a security filing on Friday, JetBlue has informed Spirit that it may not be able to meet key requirements necessary for them to close their difficult transaction by the deadline. JetBlue stated that as a result, the agreement could be terminated as soon as Sunday.

In order to avoid their $3.8 billion merger, JetBlue and Spirit are appealing a decision made by U.S. District Judge William Young. The judge decided that the merger would hurt cost-conscious clients and diminish competition, siding with federal antitrust authorities. According to some observers, there’s probably little chance of an appeal. The airlines stated last week that contesting the court’s ruling was in keeping with the terms of the 2022 merger agreement. JetBlue stated on Friday that it continues to assess its alternatives.

Spirit’s response to JetBlue’s termination of the agreement

In response, Spirit stated in its own document that “there is no basis” for the merger agreement to be terminated. Spirit stated that it is still abiding by the terms of the agreement and anticipates JetBlue doing the same. JetBlue’s stock increased 1.4% on Friday, while Spirit’s plunged 15.8%. With its application on Friday, JetBlue reverses course from its aggressive pursuit of Spirit less than two years prior.

Due to a decrease in demand, increased expenses, and an engine issue that will prevent part of Spirit’s fleet from operating this year, growth will be hampered, and Spirit’s financial picture has deteriorated over the previous year. Refinancing the $1.1 billion debt due in 2025 is something the airline has stated it is exploring. There are challenges that JetBlue is facing. It has also been losing money, which has led some experts to doubt that it would want to proceed with the acquisition of Spirit.

Jennifer Rie, a Bloomberg Intelligence litigation analyst stated that,

“This is clearly JetBlue triggering its first available date on which it can walk away if all conditions aren’t met. It’s not clear when JetBlue might walk away from the deal, but Spirit could try to salvage the agreement by arguing conditions have been satisfied.

The reason why JetBlue chased Spirit

Executives at JetBlue chased Spirit because they think that growing larger is the only way to have an impact on price among the four major US carriers that control the market. JetBlue occupies a specialized market that will make it difficult to grow as a stand-alone carrier significantly. Spirit has 200 planes and around 3,000 pilots, which JetBlue needs at a time when both are scarce in the industry.

The decision by a federal judge to reject the JetBlue-Spirit merger is not the first setback for JetBlue as a result of the Biden Administration’s strong anti-merger policies. Last year, a federal judge terminated JetBlue and American Airlines Group Inc.’s route-sharing agreement in the Boston and New York regions. The judge also concluded that the agreement hampered competition by giving customers fewer options and driving up prices. The decision is being appealed by Americans.