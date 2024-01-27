As to a report by Bloomberg News, MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is selling a substantial amount of her ownership in the e-commerce giant. According to the article, which mentions a regulatory filing, Scott sold 65.3 million shares of Amazon last year, for a profit of around $10.4 billion at the closing price of the business on Friday.

About 25% of Scott’s remaining Amazon shareholding is represented by this sale. One of the richest women in the world at the time, she earned a 4% share in the company as part of her 2019 divorce settlement from Bezos. But Scott has since made a name for herself as a philanthropist who never wavers, promising in 2019 to donate half of her wealth to worthy organizations.

A History of Giving:

Scott has made significant contributions to charity with lightning speed. She committed to give at least half of her income to philanthropy when she signed the Giving Pledge, and since then, she has given billions of dollars to a variety of charities. These include of historically Black schools and universities, cultural and artistic institutions, and a $1.1 billion commitment to combat racial inequality in the United States.

Compared to many other mega-donors, she takes a quite different philanthropic stance. Rather than creating large foundations and dragging out the grantmaking procedure, Scott would rather choose organizations on his own and give them unrestricted gifts that allow recipients to use the money whichever best suits their requirements. The effectiveness and immediate impact of this practical approach have been praised.

Potential Motives for the Sale:

Although Scott hasn’t discussed the reasons for the Amazon stock sell in public, there are a few possible explanations that spring to mind. The most probable answer is that she will use the considerable amount raised to continue her charitable work. Such massive sales might be required to keep up the pace of Scott’s gifts as she continues her mission to donate the majority of her riches.

It’s also possible that she wanted to diversify her holdings, which is why she sold. Scott is taking a big financial risk by owning such a big part in one company. She may be able to reduce risk and guarantee long-term financial stability by diversifying her assets, which would be essential for maintaining her high giving objectives.

Consequences for Amazon and the Charity World:

It is unlikely that the deal will significantly affect Amazon’s business operations. With a market valuation of more than $1 trillion, the company’s ownership structure and daily operations won’t be greatly impacted by Scott’s 25% stake sale.

On the other hand, the change might have wider effects on the charitable scene. In addition to her creative charitable method, Scott’s well-publicized pledge to donate her riches has encouraged other billionaires to increase their own philanthropic endeavors. Her donating has been successful in the past, and the sales of such substantial assets may help to normalize and legitimize this degree of ultra-wealthy philanthropy.

It remains to be seen if Scott’s selling of Amazon shares is purely for the purpose of funding her continued charitable endeavors or if it signifies a larger strategic change in her asset allocation. But one thing is for sure: her dedication to charity and her revolutionary philanthropic style will probably continue to influence giving for years to come.