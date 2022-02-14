Jim Carrey’s Cable Guy makes a return for Verizon’s Super Bowl commercial

Although the main attraction of the Super Bowl Sunday was the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, fans were equally intrigued by the long chain of highly-anticipated commercials. The element of surprise wrapped in with each commercial never fail to pique the interest of the already interest fans. You never know which character or celebrity might make an appearance out of the blue. The extravagance of Super Bowl ads doesn’t need further explanation. The star-studded cast and over-the top making speak for itself. And this year, fans were in for a happy surprise as Jim Carrey’s Cable Guy made a return for Verizon’s commercial. You never get tired from blasts from the past. Take a look at the commercial.

Blast From The Past

Actors reprising some of the much-loved characters is more or less a norm at Super Bowl. And now with Jim Carrey, another name has been added to that list. Being a classic character played by Carrey who is loved for his satiric roles makes the ad all the more interesting. Furthermore, the added highlight of the commercial is the fact that this is the very first advertisement in which Carrey has ever made an appearance. Verizon can definitely play out the first player advantage there. The actor was quite excited about the ad, and he had even posted a short video on his social media account teasing the role.

According to Andrew McKenchie, Verizon CCO and SVP,

“Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time- you can’t get better moment than the Super Bowl to do something like this.”