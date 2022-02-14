This article discloses how to share a Wi-Fi secret word from an iPhone to an Android gadget by making a QR code in light of your Wi-Fi network settings.

How to Share Wi-Fi Password From iPhone to Android: Step-by-Step Instructions

On the iPhone, you start by introducing one of the most mind-blowing QR code generators that can make a QR code given your Wi-Fi network settings. At the point when you check the QR code on an Android telephone, the settings can be applied to the gadget with a solitary tap. This is the way to make it happen, bit by bit.

Find the organization’s Wi-Fi settings. You want to know the SSID, which is the public name of the organization, as well as the Wi-Fi secret word and kind of remote security (like WEP, WPA, or WPA2, or none).

You could find this data in your Wi-Fi switch’s portable application, or it very well may be on the switch.

Install a QR code generator on your iPhone that can make codes given your Wi-Fi settings. Various applications do this.

In the model beneath, we utilized the Visual Codes application for iOS, since it can save different Wi-Fi QR codes to your telephone for utilisation again later. The specific advances will shift marginally on the off chance that you utilize an alternate QR code application.