This article discloses how to share a Wi-Fi secret word from an iPhone to an Android gadget by making a QR code in light of your Wi-Fi network settings.
How to Share Wi-Fi Password From iPhone to Android: Step-by-Step Instructions
On the iPhone, you start by introducing one of the most mind-blowing QR code generators that can make a QR code given your Wi-Fi network settings. At the point when you check the QR code on an Android telephone, the settings can be applied to the gadget with a solitary tap. This is the way to make it happen, bit by bit.
- Find the organization’s Wi-Fi settings. You want to know the SSID, which is the public name of the organization, as well as the Wi-Fi secret word and kind of remote security (like WEP, WPA, or WPA2, or none).
You could find this data in your Wi-Fi switch’s portable application, or it very well may be on the switch.
- Install a QR code generator on your iPhone that can make codes given your Wi-Fi settings. Various applications do this.
In the model beneath, we utilized the Visual Codes application for iOS, since it can save different Wi-Fi QR codes to your telephone for utilisation again later. The specific advances will shift marginally on the off chance that you utilize an alternate QR code application.
- Start the Visual Codes application.
- Tap Add Codes.
- At the lower part of the screen, tap Connect to WiFi.
- Type the organization’s SSID in the Name field.
- Type the Wi-Fi secret key, and tap the right security type (it’s quite often WPA).
- Type a significant name for this Wi-Fi association in the Label field.
- Tap Create Code.
- Your new code will show up on the Codes page, as a component of a rundown alongside some other codes you make for other Wi-Fi organizations. Tap a section to show its QR code.
- On the Android telephone, start the camera and position the telephone so it can check the code.
- When the Wi-Fi network spring up message shows up, tap it to associate naturally with the organization.