Jim Cramer says a recession is coming no matter what!

Jim Cramer, the host of the Mad Money show, says that a recession is coming. The market has already understood that the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates, and this will create a recession in the market. Even on February 1st, the feds raised the interest rates by 25 bps from 4.50% to 4.75%. No, whether this is, a good or bad thing is difficult to tell because a recession does bring a lot of opportunities.

The recession is coming!

Jim Cramer has made it clear that he thinks that the market has already decided that the US economy will enter a recessionary phase. He thinks that it won’t take much for the crypto market to become negative, and the feds will continue raising interest rates to create a recession. The market is continuing to be bullish, which the feds might not like, and they are continuing hikes for the same reason.

But, we do have to consider that the latest hike of 25 bps was conservative, considering they were raising interest rates by 75 basis points before that. Despite all this, things are getting better, with inflation coming down and unemployment rates declining. The markets also didn’t react very negatively to the latest hike.

However, many authorities do not believe that the US will enter a recessionary period. Janet yeller, the treasury secretary, said that with 500k jobs in the market and an unemployment rate of 3.4%, which is the lowest in half a century, she doesn’t see how a recession is plausible. Things are getting better, and a chance of a near-term slump is less, says Goldman Sachs.

The market is still bullish!

Jim Cramer says that we are still in a bull market, which means the price slump is an opportunity to buy the dip. He says that companies have strong earnings, which means there is an opportunity for a price rise. Now, compare that with a bear market; no matter the earnings, there is going to be a price cut. Jim believes that the market is going to rise sooner than later, and it wouldn’t be a wise decision to bet against it.

