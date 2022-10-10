Jim Cramer warns crypto investors through his tweets

The host of the Mad Money show, Jim Cramer, warns crypto investors and challenges them to bet against him. He said that you do not do this thing for 42 years and lose money yearly. A filing with the US SEC followed his statement for Inverse Cramer ETF.

Jim Cramer advises cryptocurrency investors

Last Friday, Mad Money host Jim Cramer made several tweets inviting all the crypto investors to bet against him. While discussing AMD stock, he wrote that he always welcomes those who put a bet against him. He has done it for more than 40 years.

He then followed up with another tweet about cryptocurrencies. The Mad Money host proceeded to challenge all the crypto investors, keeping in mind that he had bought a farm from what he gained from bitcoin and a boat with the money he gained from Ether. Many people have been attacking him for a long time for making such recommendations, as it had led them to face losing trades.

Also, the Mad Money host said he would like to see Coinbase at 475$, but its current trading price is 67$. In 2021, he praised the Ark Investment Management CEO, Mrs. Wood, just before her flagship fund plummeted. And after he asked people to buy AMC entertainment holdings through his tweets, the stock fell by 30 percent.

What is Inverse Cramer ETF?

In his recent tweets, Jim Cramer again warned crypto investors. Besides that, he also released a prospectus filing with US SEC by the Tuttle Capital Manager for Investor Cramer ETF and Long Cramer ETF. The filing explained that Inverse Cramer ETF looks to give investment results nearly the opposite of, before fees and expenses, the investment results given by Mad Money host.

Cramer became a big fan of BTC in 2022 after he spoke about it with one of the famous crypto investors, Anthony Pompliano, who convinced him to buy some of them. Cramer then advised people to keep at least 5 percent of their portfolios in BTC. However, concerns over the Chinese bitcoin mining crash and many other things made him dump his BTC holding to Ether last year.

