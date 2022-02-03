Jimmy Butler warns against celebrity ads for Binance. He urges people to ‘do your own research about crypto. According to reports, advertising for Crypto.com and FTX will air during the Super Bowl on February 13th.

Binance has enlisted the help of a celebrity to warn potential cryptocurrency investors not to listen to celebrities. Binance published a video with five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler on Twitter on Wednesday, warning that on February 13, the day of the US Super Bowl, people will be told by celebrities to get engaged in crypto.

Crypto businesses Crypto.com and FTX would be buying commercials for the NFL championship game, according to the Wall Street Journal in December.

The companies’ spokespeople have declined to comment on particular marketing strategies for the event. Butler said of celebrities in the video, “They don’t know you or your finances; only you do.”

“Binance and I are here to tell you that you should trust your instincts and, of course, conduct your own research.” Before the game, keep an eye out for more.” Binance will link up with Butler and other celebrities “renowned for their honesty and independence” to remind consumers of their financial freedom, according to a spokeswoman for the crypto exchange.

The firm plans to share more information about the campaign next week, according to the spokesman. Aside from the suspected Super Bowl advertising, crypto companies have used celebrities to raise brand recognition in the past year.

Exchange of cryptocurrency derivatives To assist establish its brand in 2021, FTX teamed with Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, Stephen Curry, and Shohei Ohtani, among others.

Crypto.com began airing a television campaign featuring actor Matt Damon in a year that culminated with the company purchasing the name rights to what was originally the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of a 20-year, $700 million deal.

Last year, Voyager Digital collaborated with Nascar racer Landon Cassill and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. Not every company in the space is relying on celebrity endorsements to boost brand awareness.

During a recent earnings call, WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg stated that the asset manager would adhere to “lean marketing principles” when advertising the firm’s planned digital assets consumer app.

He stated, “We’re not going to put our brand on a sports stadium. We’re not going to employ Matt Damon to star in any of our television commercials.”

