Jio offers 20 percent cashback on select prepaid recharge plans

Customers can choose from a diverse selection of prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio. These plans are marginally cheaper than other telecom network plans and include additional benefits such as JioTV with live TV channels, JioCinema, JioCloud, and Jio News.

To attract, even more users, Jio has announced a 20 percent cashback offer on certain prepaid recharge plans, which is applicable when recharged using the MyJio app or the Jio website. The telecom operator has added a new 20 percent cashback page for the prepaid recharge section to notify users about the offer. Here’s a list of Jio prepaid plans that include 20 percent cashback.

The company is offering a 20 percent cashback on prepaid plans worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. The cashback will be credited to the user’s account and can be redeemed during subsequent recharges.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

The Rs 249 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is the company’s least expensive plan, offering 2GB of data per day, after which the telco reduces the speed to 64 Kbps. The plan includes a 20 percent cashback if recharged via the MyJio app or the Jio website. This plan comes with 28 days validity and allows users to consume a total of 56 GB of mobile data.

The company has provided unlimited calling across all networks as well as 100 SMS per day. Aside from that, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud is included in this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 555 prepaid plan offers an 84 days validity. The user enjoys 1.5 GB of data per day. In addition, there will be unlimited calling across any network operator in India with 100 SMS per day. After recharging their Jio prepaid connection with this plan, users would receive a Rs 110 cashback, that can be redeemed during future recharges.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan

The Rs 599 prepaid plan has the exact benefits as the Rs 249 plan that include 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls across all networks, 100 daily SMS, but with an 84 days validity. This prepaid plan also bundles the complimentary subscriptions to the aforementioned Jio suite of apps.

How can you receive a 20% cashback on Jio recharge plans?

To get the 20% cashback, users need to visit Jio.com or download the MyJio app on their smartphone. To avail benefit of the offer, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit Jio.com on your web browser or download the MyJio app.

Step 2: Log in to your existing Jio account (if it is not signed in) using your Jio number.

Step 3: To access plans with a 20% cashback, on the website go to Mobile and then Prepaid Plans > Popular Plans.

Step 4: To see plans with a 20% cashback, on the MyJio App, go to Mobile > Recharge > Popular Plans.

Step 5: Choose an appropriate recharge plan from options that include Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599, and then hit Buy.

Step 6: Once the transaction is completed successfully, the 20% cashback will be credited to the Jio account soon after.